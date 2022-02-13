ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVI: How to avoid a heart attack during the big game

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiR8D_0eDKnix900

Football fans live and die with their teams. And there have been some heart-stopping games during Super Bowl Sunday.

Medical professionals, however, warn fans to be careful while rooting for their team during the big game. The threat of a heart attack is real.

“Those who have high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetes, if you smoke, if you drink too much, you’re overweight,” Dr. Nicholas Ruthmann, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told WDIV-TV. “All of that can come together and form a perfect storm and increase your risk on the big day of the big game for a heart attack then.”

Heart rates and blood pressure can rise during a game, particularly one as important as the Super Bowl. There may be times during Super Bowl LVI when fans of the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati, who wear loyalties on their sleeves, could experience too much stress.

“It’s real -- it’s an actual thing,” Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist in California, told The Orange County Register. “On days my team does great, I’m feeling so great, and when they don’t, I’m down in the dumps. It becomes like when something good or bad happens in your family.

“That’s how powerfully it impacts your emotions.”

Dr. Michael Chan, another interventional cardiologist in Southern California, is a big Rams fan but also studies a football game’s effect on the heart.

”With emotional stress, we get an increase in catecholamine surge and adrenaline, and that’s like the fight or flight response that we care about,” Chan told KABC-TV. “Close losses ... that creates heartache, and as a result, that can propagate increased stress, particularly for those people who are at higher risk.”

MedStar reported that within the last three years, it has responded to nearly 400 calls on Super Bowl Sunday for reports of abdominal pain, breathing problems, cardiac arrest, heart problems, stroke, overdoses and general sickness, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.

So, how does a fan avoid a heart attack while watching the Super Bowl? Dr. John Ryan, medical director of the Cardiovascular Medicine Unit at University of Utah Health, offers five coping mechanisms for surviving Super Bowl Sunday.

  • Take breaks with the players: Ryan said dehydration is common before a heart attack. When the players take a water break, fans should, too. Drinking water will not only keep you hydrated but also lower your alcohol intake.
  • Take timeouts seriously: Fans may snack too much during games, particularly while chatting with friends, watching Super Bowl commercials or replaying exciting plays in their minds. Ryan recommends that fans use every timeout to refrain from snacking.
  • Eat healthy: That sounds difficult at a Super Bowl party, which invariably includes chips, dips and fatty foods. Ryan recommends choosing one healthy snack to eat with the rest of your Super Bowl spread. Some veggies or baked chips should do the trick, he said.
  • Take a walk: Ryan recommends that at the end of each quarter, fans should get up and walk around the room. Moving around will allow your food to digest, he said, and will cut down on the chances of overeating.
  • Prepare for both results: Of course, your team is going to win the Super Bowl. Right? But what if they lose? Remember, “on any given Sunday ...” Sports are unpredictable, and it may be a cliche, but that is why teams play the games. Have a plan ready to cope if your team loses so you can avoid rash behavior after the final whistle, Ryan said.

Ryan said his father has a unique way of coping when Ireland played major rugby matches.

“My father will sit outside in the garden and then when the game is over, he will come in and ask what the result of the game was,” Ryan said. “And that’s his way of modifying his risk.”

Pro football fans do not roll that way. The point of the Super Bowl is to watch and enjoy.

“Cheer for your team, but understand it’s just a game,” Bhojraj told the Register. “Keep your emotions in check, unless, of course, your team is winning.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

Photos: Super Bowl LVI game action

Super Bowl LVI The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals warmed up before the NFL Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)
NFL
thrillgeek.com

Los Angeles Rams Visit Disneyland Resort After Winning Super Bowl LVI

When the final whistle blew to seal the Los Angeles Rams’ remarkable Super Bowl LVI victory Sunday night, the jubilant MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford turned to the TV cameras and, with the help of their families, shouted those famous words that every NFL player dreams of saying – “We’re all going to Disneyland!’’
NFL
FOXBusiness

Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind-reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency — and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like "Austin Powers" and "The Cable Guy." The Los Angeles Rams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Super Bowl Commercials#University Of Utah#American Football#The Cleveland Clinic#Wdiv Tv#The Los Angeles Rams#Kabc Tv
The Associated Press

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power

NEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
NFL
Fox News

Super Bowl 2022 hangover: How to manage it on Monday

Chances are good your boss or manager knows you’re not really sick the Monday after the big game. For many Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is a big night for parties — and sometimes drinking a little too much. That means the morning after — known as National Football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheWrap

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online: Where Is the Big Game Streaming?

The game itself will take place in the new and impressive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. As if that weren’t enough, this is only the second time that the two quarterbacks facing off were drafted No. 1 overall at the beginning of the season. Matthew Stafford, who used to play for the Detroit Lions, will QB for the Los Angeles Rams. Louisiana State University star Joe Burrow came fresh out of college to QB for the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
CBS News

Cost of Super Bowl snacks hits watchers harder in 2022

Super Bowl Sunday isn't all about the game. The food is also the star. But your Super Bowl spread will cost you more this year. The big game means big business for Prime Pizza in Los Angeles. "Super Bowl Sunday we'll do anywhere from 100 to 120% more than a regular Sunday. So, you're basically looking at double the volume," says co-owner Zak Fishman.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Mississippi lawyer made the most bizarre Super Bowl ad of all-time

What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial? Was it about cryptocurrency or seltzers? Or was it about a Mississippi lawyer hanging out with Elvis and Elton John?. Super Bowl commercials are an odd and iconic part of our culture. They’re often used as vehicles to tell stories rather than actually convince someone why a brand, product, or service is better than its alternatives.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Commercial Cost Revealed for 2022

Super Bowl commercials are always a stage for big spending, but this year we have some specific numbers to reference as we watch. A report by AdAge has some data on how much the coveted airtime cost advertisers in 2022. A 30-second slot in the Super Bowl halftime apparently started at $6.5 million – about $1 million more than it cost last year.
NFL
FanSided

Whose house? After Super Bowl LVI? It’s the LA Rams House folks

The debate of whether or not the LA Rams truly have the right to claim SoFi Stadium ‘home’ has ended. While there will still be games where the Rams fans may find a sizeable number of visiting fans, there is no more question in anyone’s mind. At least, not in the minds of those in the know.
NFL
Axios

Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Hollywood A-listers are taking over this year's Super Bowl spots, an ode to the Super Bowl's triumphant return to Los Angeles this year. Why it matters: It's a delightful departure from last year's ad slate, which featured somber messages from everyday people coming together during the pandemic. A few highlights:
NFL
Axios

Hollywood’s hometown Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — This year's Super Bowl, taking place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1993, has brought Hollywood back to life. Why it matters: After two years of movie delays and muted award shows, Tinseltown was desperate for a comeback. State of play: The game, taking...
NFL
5 On Your Side

Budweiser Clydesdales' best Super Bowl commercials

ST. LOUIS — If you’re not watching the Super Bowl for the game, you’re there for the commercials. And, chances are, the one ad you never want to miss is the Budweiser Clydesdales one. It’s a fan favorite every year. Well, except for last year, when Budweiser...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers. Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over...
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
91K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy