Heat hold off Irving’s charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

By Associated Press
Click10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the...

www.local10.com

SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
Times Leader

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyrie Irving
netsdaily.com

Seth Curry’s 23-point debut helps erase Nets’ 11-game losing streak, beating Kings, 109-85

It’s been a while but the Nets won a basketball game Monday night. Brooklyn snapped their league-high 11-game losing streak, defeating the Kings, 109-85, at Barclays Center. With the long-awaited victory, the Nets improve to 30-27 on the season. They remain in eighth place, two and a half out of sixth. It was evident from the tip that a win was the priority, playing with high energy with two new faces. And the newest Nets didn’t disappoint, playing a pivotal role in the win.
NBA
Sporting News

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight in Nets vs. Kings?

Losers of 11 straight, the Nets are in dire need of a win as they continue their freefall in the Eastern Conference standings. Their struggles have been a product of injury, roster movement and the part-time availability of Kyrie Irving. Since making his debut on Jan. 5, Irving has been...
NBA
#The Miami Heat#The Brooklyn Nets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Nets' Kevin Durant (knee) moving closer to return

Kevin Durant is getting work in on the court, but Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said he still isn't sure when the superstar will be back with the team. Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 15 with a sprained left MCL. "He's on the court shooting, working through things, looking...
NBA
theScore

Report: Spurs expected to buy out Dragic; Lakers, Nets, Dubs among suitors

Goran Dragic is about to become the NBA's most sought-after prize. The veteran point guard is expected to finalize a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs within the next week, and at least six teams are already chasing his services, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Suitors include the Brooklyn Nets,...
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Brooklyn Nets At Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-93, win in Brooklyn on 10/27 and has currently won three-straight against the Nets in Miami. The Heat are 76-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 690 three-point field goals this season, just 10 short from 700. Robinson has played in 213 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (foot) are probable.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold Off Nets With Late Butler Drive And Lowry Steal

1. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. The Miami HEAT let a shorthanded and understaffed team hang around for about a half and then decided to kick the defensive into fifth gear in the third quarter. This was a 64-58 games at the break. Five minutes of game-time later, it was 80-61. That’s a 16-3 run to open the third. And just three games after having one of the best third quarters in franchise history when they outscored Charlotte by 27. If you’ve been watching basketball for any length of time, that’s not something to be taken for granted. The best teams are those that can adjust at the break and put those adjustments into immediate play. The HEAT, with another 27-18 third tonight, are one of those best teams.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 29 points Saturday

Kyrie Irving recorded 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3 PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals , and one block in the Nets’ 115-111 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Fantasy Impact:. Irving led the Nets in usage on Saturday and scored 29 points during the...
NBA
FOX Sports

Nets face the Kings on 11-game skid

Sacramento Kings (22-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing 11 in a row. The Nets are 12-14 on their home court. Brooklyn is 6-1 in one-possession games. The Kings are 7-19...
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry joining Nets starting lineup Monday in debut

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will start on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. Curry and Andre Drummond will both join the starting five for their first game in Nets uniforms. Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, and Kessler Edwards round out the rest of Brooklyn's starting lineup on Monday. Cam Thomas will likely be the first guard off the bench. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday due to his vaccination status.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyrie Irving ineligible at home Monday for Nets versus Kings

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Nets are playing at home and Irving is ineligible due to his vaccination status. He will also be ineligible for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and Thursday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards, before the All-Star break begins. Irving's next opportunity to play will be on Saturday, February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seth Curry is expected to make his Nets debut on Monday, so look for him to help fill the void in Brooklyn's backcourt, along with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown Jr., and Cam Thomas.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Nets snap losing streak thanks to newcomers

The Brooklyn Nets' losing streak ended at 11 on Monday with a 109-85 win against the Sacramento Kings, despite the team being without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Instead, it was guard Seth Curry who led Brooklyn in scoring with 23 points, while center Andre Drummond led the...
NBA
theScore

New-look Nets snap 11-game losing streak with win over Kings

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA

