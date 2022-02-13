ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Super Bowl 56 Gatorade Shower Color Odds

By Andrew Norton
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds is another incredibly speculative and quite random Super Bowl props bet that many football enthusiasts love to take part in. There is only one game every year where you can bet on such obscurity, so take a look below at the history and the potential...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatorade Shower#Rams#American Football
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Super Bowl 2022 victory ‘tastes pretty damn good’ for Sean McVay’s fiancée

Super Bowl victory “tastes pretty damn good” to Sean McVay and his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn. Hours after McVay coached the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Khomyn posted a celebratory message on Instagram, praising her husband-to-be. “I’ve seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
NESN

Aaron Donald Reportedly Might Retire If Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald might call it a career after Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison reported that Donald could retire if Los Angeles wins the Lombardi Trophy. Donald, 30, largely is viewed as the best defensive player in the NFL and is the leader of the Rams’ excellent defense.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
lineups.com

Ja’Marr Chase Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals are a four-point underdog with their money line at +165. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Cincinnati receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Bengals were a one-point underdog to the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, losing 26-21.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy