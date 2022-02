BURNLEY, England — It’s often true that the scruffy, forgettable wins make all the difference in a title race, those days when the big stars don’t claim the headlines and the crucial contributions are left to the players who often miss out on the plaudits. If Liverpool are somehow able to overhaul Manchester City and win the 2021-22 Premier League, this 1-0 victory at Burnley will tick all over those boxes.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO