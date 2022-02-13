Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

A body has been recovered from the coast of North Carolina after a plane crashed Sunday evening along the Outer Banks. The Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft was reported to have had eight passengers and began “behaving erratically” mid-flight on the radar screen. Per CNN, the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the lost vessel and dispatched a lifeboat crew and helicopter to scour the waters four miles east of Drum Inlet. As reported by WRAL, the Carteret County Sheriff said that as the search continues, “there’s no indication any of the people onboard survived the crash.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO