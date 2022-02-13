Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the State Board of Education to stop requiring face coverings in schools. In a letter to the board’s president, Hogan cited the state’s improving health metrics, as well as the widespread availability of vaccines for school-age children. Hogan also wrote that a growing number of medical professionals, parents, and state officials of both parties throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements. Hogan sent the letter on the same day he announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have fallen below 1,000.

