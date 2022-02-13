ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

 1 day ago

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's Jake...

WTOP

In longshot move, Del. Cox seeks to impeach Gov. Hogan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Del. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick), the GOP candidate for governor who is running with the support of former President Trump, is seeking to impeach Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R).
State
Maryland State
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wypr.org

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky on the latest COVID-19 guidelines

It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Larry Hogan
wbrc.com

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry. In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:. “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theracquet.org

Explained: Pandemic vs endemic and the most recent CDC guidelines

As the second semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse begins, questions regarding COVID-19 regulations continue to arise. UWL continues to follow CDC guidelines and regulations this semester. Over the past year, UWL has worked to keep students and faculty protected from the COVID-19 virus by implementing mask mandates, vaccine...
LA CROSSE, WI
US News and World Report

D.C., Maryland Join Others in Easing COVID Restrictions

(Reuters) -Washington, D.C. will no longer require people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city...
MARYLAND STATE
#Cdc#Cnn#Covid
cbslocal.com

Hogan Talks Up Presidential Interest On Sunday Morning Show

ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wdac.com

Hogan Calls To End School Mask Requirement

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the State Board of Education to stop requiring face coverings in schools. In a letter to the board’s president, Hogan cited the state’s improving health metrics, as well as the widespread availability of vaccines for school-age children. Hogan also wrote that a growing number of medical professionals, parents, and state officials of both parties throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements. Hogan sent the letter on the same day he announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have fallen below 1,000.
MARYLAND STATE
midvalleynews.com

BREAKING: CDC refuses to update mask guidance or indicate when it will change

This post was originally published on Post Millenial. The CDC gave a briefing on Wednesday to update the nation on where the country stands in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about guidance on masking, the CDC stated that they are not changing their guidance, though they deferred to local leaders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Politics
Public Health
WCBC Radio

Hogan Ends Mask Mandate in State Buildings

With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask...
MARYLAND STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

CDC still recommends universal masking

(NEXSTAR) – In most parts of the country, you are no longer required to wear a mask in public. Even more states and counties have announced plans to lift mask mandates in the next week. But even where you’re not required to wear a mask, should you?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Top Virginia Prosecutor Leaves After Resurfaced Jan. 6 Posts

A Republican deputy attorney general in Virginia has reportedly resigned after Facebook posts have allegedly resurfaced that showed her calling those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "patriots." In a screen shot obtained by The Washington Post, Monique Miles allegedly wrote, "News Flash: Patriots have stormed the Capitol....
VIRGINIA STATE

