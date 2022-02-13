ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 56 National Anthem Over/Under Odds

By Andrew Norton
lineups.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Lineups.com, we have all of the Super Bowl prop bets covered, including the Super Bowl National Anthem Odds, which are based on the duration of the national anthem. This is another fun prop to bet on when enjoying the Super Bowl with friends and family. Take a look below at...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Eric Church
NBC Sports

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is just one day away and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Rams#American Football#Lineups Com#The National Anthem
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
SheKnows

Twitter Is Questioning the Super Bowl's Focus on Black Performers This Year Amid Racism Lawsuit

On Feb. 1, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants alleging discrimination in both his interviews and his firing earlier this year. The class action complaint references the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other civil rights leaders before decrying the racially discriminative practices he alleges occur within the NFL, including but not limited to his own treatment. Just a few weeks later, at Super Bowl LVI, the show opens with an elite slate of Black performers: gospel duo Mary Mary singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known by...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Rams franchise will be making their fifth appearance in the Super Bowl; third while calling Los Angeles home. Per NFL.com, Los Angeles is 2-23 when trailing by 10 or more points in the second half since 2017, both wins came in the NFC Championship game. The Rams have won eight of their last nine games, the best record in the NFL since Week 13, including playoffs. This is the second consecutive season, one of the Super Bowl teams is playing in their home stadium; Rams (this season) and Buccaneers (last season); that scenario had not occurred in the first 54 Super Bowls.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams’ star Von Miller’s 7-word message after winning Super Bowl 56

It was a tremendous season for the Los Angeles Rams as they are the winners of Super Bowl 56. After a long journey, Von Miller is able to achieve the second title of his career. He’s been fighting for a chance to win another ring since 2015, where he led the Denver Broncos to a championship victory as well.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson’s Post-Super Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral

On Sunday night, the football world collectively came together – and it wasn’t just to watch the Super Bowl. No, they were there celebrating something else as well. Former first-round pick Eli Apple found himself getting abused by wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most of the game and fans loved it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy