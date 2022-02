Announced today, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra promises to be the most advanced Android phone ever built. It’s a marriage of the retired Galaxy note range and the flagship Galaxy S range that brings full S-Pen stylus functionality to Samsung’s do-it-all smartphone.Absorbing the features and design of the super-premium note series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) looks nothing like its smaller S22 and S22 plus siblings. It’s descended from a class of extra-large phones once labelled phablets – until the average size of phones crept upwards to the point that the distinction stopped being useful – and it...

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO