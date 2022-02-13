ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Anderson’s arts festival returns after 13-year hiatus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Live music, food trucks and visual art demonstrations return to the streets of a South Carolina city this spring as part of the Soirée, a two-day arts festival that’s been on a hiatus for 13 years.

The Soirée launched in 1985 in Anderson as a half-day celebration of the arts and community. It was a project created by the first class of Leadership Anderson, a 10-month program through the Anderson Chamber of Commerce. The festival grew in size over time, eventually doubling its length to a two-day event, The Post and Courier reported.

But the event ended in 2009 due to volunteer staffing issues and funding challenges.

It’s scheduled to take place on April 29 and 30. There will be performing, culinary and visual arts as well as a section dedicated to games and crafts for kids. The city will host the event in partnership with community organizations and volunteers.

Stages throughout downtown Anderson will feature local and regional singer-songwriters, performances from Anderson theater companies and school performing groups. The South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University will have its own stage. The festival will highlight Anderson restaurants, as well as more than 10 food trucks. In partnership with the Anderson Arts Center, 52 artists have been selected to sell their art and do live demonstrations at the festival.

In the 90s, the Soirée attracted more than 100,000 people to downtown Anderson. While this year’s event most likely won’t reach those heights, it is still expected to have a “substantial impact” in Anderson, said Caroline Gaddis, community events manager for the city. Organizers anticipate 30,000 to 50,000 people coming to the city over the two days of the festival.

“That many people alone downtown will be huge for our community in such a short time,” Gaddis, who grew up in the county and used to attend the Soirée with her family, told the newspaper.

Admission to the festival is free. It kicks off at 4 p.m. on April 29 and then on April 30 runs all day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Society
Anderson, SC
Government
City
Anderson, SC
The Hill

Navy engineer pleads guilty in submarine spy case

A Navy engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information on nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in a West Virginia federal court of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. As part of his plea deal, he is facing between 12.5 years and 17.5 years in prison.
MILITARY
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Visual Arts#Hiatus#Ap#Soir E#Leadership Anderson#The Post And Courier#The Anderson Arts Center
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy