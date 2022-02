A break of 1.1300 round number support may lead to further losses. Commentary from Fed hawk James Bullard out shortly. The supportive monetary policy background and the heightened tensions on the Ukraine border, where Russian troops continue to grow, have further boosted the value of the US dollar at the start of the week. The US dollar basket (DXY) is in positive territory for the fourth day in a row and at highs seen nearly two weeks ago as the rates market continues to price in up to seven 0.25% interest rate hikes in the US this year. The latest leg higher in the greenback came in a speech by Fed voter James Bullard after the latest inflation report who said that he would like to see 100bps of rate hikes by July 1 and suggested a 50bp hike is not off the table. Mr. Bullard speaks at 13:30 GMT today and it will be worth seeing if he doubles down on these comments or if he rows back on his previous hawkishness.

CURRENCIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO