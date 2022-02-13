Woman back in custody after escaping detention facility in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who escaped while being transported to a drug rehab facility in Stewart County is now back in custody.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Meghan McElroy was being held at the Stewart County Detention Center after she was arrested for drug possession last year.

Officials say McElroy was given the opportunity to go to drug rehabilitation at the Hope Center for treatment. During the transport, McElroy escaped from the custody of those that were handling the transport. Stewart County Sheriff’s said the people handing McElroy’s transport were not sheriff’s office deputies.

After her escape, McElroy was able to make it back to her native home in Ohio. She was later picked up on charges of theft and other active warrants for her arrest.

Many jurisdictions do not extradite individuals for simple drug charges. Due to this implication, two Stewart County deputies made the 18-hour round trip to pick up McElroy and bring her back to Stewart County.

Meghan McElroy is currently being held at the Stewart County Detention Center.

