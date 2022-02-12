ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EE- Watt is going on?

By Mrswhodat Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

No sooner has Sharon had a later-life baby, than she’s discovering a long lost half brother. No sooner does she discover a long lost half brother, than she discovers she is a grandmother!!. No sooner does she...

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Should Chrissie Watts return?

Following confirmation Sam Mitchell will return to EastEnders, many fans are wondering if Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) could follow her shortly after. See full metro article: https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/31/eastenders-spoilers-chrissie-watts-returns-after-sam-mitchell-16021223/?ito=article.mweb.share.floaty.twitter. Not sure but Chrissie must out of Prison by now.. I said yes she was a fantastic character, altho the way ee ruins...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

"Next time ..."

Every week at the end of the episode they show a preview of next week, which is great, but one thing I've noticed, you can tell which direction Lord Sugar is pointing, so by the time it comes to the final three in the boardroom you already know who is going!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Number 1 favourite soap character of all time?

I know this might have been asked before but maybe a while ago now?. Mine is Eva Price from Coronation Street. My gosh I absolutely loved that character she was so fun, funny and bubbly! A rarity in soap characters nowadays. I also found her childlike personality adorable. My boyfriend thinks I’m biased cos he says I have a similar personality to her haha.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Anybody like the new family unit for Sharon Watts

I like how they have created a new family for Sharon with Jada and the baby and Zack. Not keen on Jada yet. She needs toning down, but perhaps this will come. It also doesn't feel as natural as Zack - more like, a random stray that she's taken in. Which is pretty much what's happened.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Ee Watt
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Loki star Owen Wilson confirms status for season 2

Loki's Owen Wilson has revealed he will be returning as Mobius for season 2 of the Marvel series. In the show, Mobius is an agent of the Time Variance Authority, a group that operates outside the realm of time and space and has the ability to infiltrate various timelines within the multiverse.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
digitalspy.com

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal baby name

Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott have announced the name of their newborn baby son – Wolf Webster. The reality TV star and singer welcomed their bundle of joy into the world earlier this week, with Jenner sharing a sweet photograph to Instagram of 4-year old daughter Stormi holding her new brother's tiny hand.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

The Fast and the Farmer-ish, review: BBC Three’s Top Gear with tractors gets stuck in the mud

After five years in the digital desert, BBC Three has returned to the fuddy-duddy universe of television. And while the youth-oriented channel’s 2022 line-up contains plenty of what you would expect – a forthcoming Sally Rooney adaptation, a new Stacey Dooley documentary – room has been carved out, too, for some new oddities. Oddest of all, surely, is The Fast and the Farmer-ish (BBC Three). A “brand new agri-challenge” show fronted by “a full-time beef and sheep farmer” Tom Pemberton, it sounds like something Alan Partridge might have suggested after his pitch for Youth Hostelling with Chris Eubank was rejected.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Russell Wilson Hilariously Reveals How His Beat Up Wallet Got Him A 1st Date With Ciara — Watch

Russell Wilson is sharing how he picked up his wife Ciara, and it’s perhaps not the way you expected!. Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely one of the cutest married couples we know, but when they first started seeing each other, Ciara was still testing him out to see if he was the right guy for her. On Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show, the football star shared how he came back with the best pickup line that ultimately scored him his wife.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man star Zendaya joins West Side Story actor in new movie

Spider-Man star Zendaya will be joining actor Mike Faist from Spielberg's West Side Story in a brand new movie from Luca Guadagnino. The new film, titled Challengers, is a sports-themed romance which sees Zendaya playing a former tennis player turned coach who turns her husband (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion, The Wrap reports.
MOVIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Makes a Corinthos Connection in the Last Place He Ever Expected

You just never know where you’ll come across a daytime fan. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) has been shooting scenes for a new movie on the East Coast this past week and while wrapping up and making his way to head back home, he had a fun fan encounter with someone on the set. The ABC soap star shared a photo with the fan, who also happened to be a set dresser on the shoot and was wearing a Corinthos Coffee baseball shirt.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC

Community Policy