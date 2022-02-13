Authorities investigating shooting, fight in Hill City

HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting and fight involving several people in Hill City.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning at a residence on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City.

Authorities say several people had minor injuries that were sustained in a physical fight but it did not appear that anyone had been shot.

Multiple people were detained in connection to the shooting, and one man was arrested.

Authorities say charges are pending for others.