Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.

