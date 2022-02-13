ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Spurs drop second straight home match

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur went into today’s home match against Wolves knowing that it was a very good opportunity to halt a pretty dispiriting slide and reestablish themselves as solid contenders for top four in the Premier League. Instead, they got punched in the mouth, again. Wolves scored two first half goals, one...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

