Tapper presses national security adviser on skepticism around Russia intel

The threat of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine continued to hang over Europe on Monday, as President Joe Biden discussed possible responses with the British prime minister, and Washington lawmakers dug their teeth into intelligence assessments. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, gave Senate leadership a classified late-afternoon...
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Americans in Ukraine on Friday to leave within one to two days, spelling out what a Russian attack on the country could look like -- and that civilians could die. "Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any...
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Israeli counterpart, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, at the White House on Wednesday amid the backdrop of the Iran negotiations and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to a White House readout, the pair discussed security challenges impacting the Middle East,...
Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has left for the United States for talks on Iran’s nuclear program, a number of media reports have said. “We will continue the deep and close dialogue between Israel and the United States, in general, and on the Iranian issue, in particular,” Hulata was quoted by Haaretz as saying.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Duke students about the Biden administration’s current national security challenges and priorities for the year over Zoom Thursday evening. The talk, hosted by the Sanford School of Public Policy’s Polis: Center for Politics, also featured Polis Distinguished Fellow and Ambassador Miriam Sapiro,...
Co-Host of “Fox and Friends Weekend” Pete Hegseth joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to Special Counsel John Durham’s bombshell revelation about the Trump campaign being spied on in 2016. Over the weekend, Durham released a filing that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign hired techs...
The Biden administration warns a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. U.S. intelligence indicates a large military buildup around Ukraine, including armed naval vessels, tanks and airborne units, according to reporting in The New York Times. William Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center for National Security at...
Russia's top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West.
This week on "Face the Nation," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan joins Margaret Brennan to discuss what America’s response will be if Russia invades Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe President Vladimir Putin is planning to do. Plus, a conversation with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on why blue states are now leading the charge to lift COVID restrictions.
Joe Biden's current crop of senior policy aides, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, have helped create one of the most significant foreign policy crises in modern history. It's time for a new slate of advisers. Despite having served on the Senate Foreign...
A United Nations Security Council meeting today kicking off a week of various high-level diplomatic efforts by the United States, Britain and others that are trying to resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Also, North Korea test firing a long-range missile for the first time in five years over the weekend. Senior FOX Field Producer Yonat Friling joins Trey Yingst to discuss these stories and others developing around the world.
