Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Del. Daniel L. Cox (R-Frederick), the GOP candidate for governor who is running with the support of former President Trump, is seeking to impeach Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R).
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry. In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:. “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering updating its guidelines on the metrics states should use when considering lifting public health measures such as mask mandates, according to four people familiar with the matter. Agency scientists and officials are debating whether to continue to publicly support using transmission...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he plans to lean on state education authorities to loosen up mask requirements in schools, rather than influencing policy through an executive order. The governor made his intentions known Tuesday as he announced dramatic drops in covid cases and a 95%...
It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its COVID-19 guidance for cruise ship travel. In an update published Feb. 9, the agency clarified the modifications of its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters and added criteria for how the CDC determines the level for the cruise ship COVID-19 Travel Health Notice.
Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
As the second semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse begins, questions regarding COVID-19 regulations continue to arise. UWL continues to follow CDC guidelines and regulations this semester. Over the past year, UWL has worked to keep students and faculty protected from the COVID-19 virus by implementing mask mandates, vaccine...
(Reuters) -Washington, D.C. will no longer require people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city...
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are challenging Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus guidelines for children, saying the ongoing mask and school restrictions are harming kids and "jeopardize an entire generation’s development." Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., led a letter to CDC Director...
This post was originally published on Post Millenial. The CDC gave a briefing on Wednesday to update the nation on where the country stands in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about guidance on masking, the CDC stated that they are not changing their guidance, though they deferred to local leaders.
Responses from school districts across the state have varied following a judge's ruling on mask mandates, with some choosing to cancel classes, others turning to remote learning and some lifting mandates for now. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance on booster shots for...
With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask...
(NEXSTAR) – In most parts of the country, you are no longer required to wear a mask in public. Even more states and counties have announced plans to lift mask mandates in the next week. But even where you’re not required to wear a mask, should you?. The...
