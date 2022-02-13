Hogan: CDC 'far behind' on updating mask guidelines

It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO