Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.
The son of U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is with her every step of the way at the Winter Olympics. NBC’s cameras focused on an adorable cartoon figure of Nico affixed to Meyers Taylor’s shoe at the monobob event on Sunday in Beijing. Standing in fourth place after...
American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.
Roxbury is embracing one of their very own -- Lindsey Jacobellis, as she's made history many times in the Olympic Games. Jacobellis won Gold in the first ever Olympics mixed team snowboard cross. She also won the first Gold USA team women's snowboard cross this time around, and she is also the oldest U.S woman to win a gold.
IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics was honored Monday with a parade in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Nick Baumgartner walked the streets of Iron River, population 2,800, with the medal around his neck and his dog at his side, punching the air with his fist as people screamed for the hometown hero.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for...
Eileen Gu needed a pep talk from her mum midway through Tuesday's freeski slopestyle final to win her second medal of the Beijing Olympics, but the Californian-born Chinese sensation fell just short of another gold. Gu is the face of the Games and will have another shot at a medal in freeski halfpipe, with the qualification round taking place on Thursday and the final on Friday.
BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? — Canada with the gold medal on the line. During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking...
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women's short program at the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal alongside Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova...
BEIJING, China — Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment for the sport as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals. Mikaela Shiffrin took a...
Defenseman Cayla Barnes scored her first Olympic goal and assisted on Hayley Scamurra’s third-period goal as the United States women’s hockey team defeated Finland, 4-1, Monday at the Beijing Olympics, to advance to the gold medal game. Barnes, who was raised in Eastvale in northwestern Riverside County, took...
Reigning world champions the Netherlands claim an emotional short track speed skating gold in the women's 3000m relay at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Dutch quartet of Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof broke their own Olympic record as they posted a winning time of four minutes 03.409 seconds.
BEIJING (AP) — The only skier to beat Sofia Goggia in a downhill over the last two seasons beat the defending Olympic champion again on Tuesday to win the gold medal in the event at the Beijing Games. Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her...
