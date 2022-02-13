Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO