Basketball

Saturday Sports Roundup

By Anne Adams
 1 day ago

Boys’ Basketball — James River 61, Alleghany 54. The Knights rallied from a 29-24 halftime hole in...

Salisbury Post

High school basketball: Resilient West girls win on Senior Night

MOUNT ULLA — It’s been a challenging stretch for West Rowan’s girls basketball team. The last time the Falcons had their full squad was Feb. 4 — that was the night of the rhubarb with Central Cabarrus — but except for a blowout loss to South Piedmont Conference champ Carson they’ve kept right on winning.
MOUNT ULLA, NC
carlow.edu

Men's Basketball on wrong end of lopsided RSC contest against WVU Tech

BECKLEY, W.Va. --- Carlow University men's basketball lost an uneven 103-46 River States Conference contest to WVU Tech on the road Saturday. The Golden Bears (22-4, 13-2 RSC) are currently "receiving votes" in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll, and they wasted no time showing the Celtics (4-23, 1-14) why.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hawk Eye

Burlington boys basketball team holds off pesky Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa High School's boys basketball players proved to be a pesky bunch on Burlington's Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium Monday night. Oskaloosa just wouldn't allow the Grayhounds to sustain a comfortable lead, but Burlington never trailed and held on for a 60-55 non-conference victory in the last regular-season game. Burlington improved to 14-7...
BURLINGTON, IA
Inside Nova

Potomac School girls nipped in overtime

In a first-place girls basketball showdown in the A Division of the Independent School League, the previously undefeated Potomac School Panthers (16-1, 7-1) were nipped 65-64 in overtime by visiting Georgetown Day (15-2, 8-1) Feb. 11. The result left the high-school teams tied for first. Potomac School had defeated Georgetown...
POTOMAC, VA
weisradio.com

Handley rallies past Lady Warriors in basketball sub-regional

CENTRE – The Cherokee County Lady Warriors held a 12-point halftime lead, but Handley rallied in the second half for a 71-67 victory in Class 4A girls sub-regional action on Monday. Cherokee County led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter and built a 39-27 lead at halftime....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ashlandbeacon.com

Beacon Ladies Hoops: February 15

Ashland went 4-1 this week with wins over Fairview, Russell, Paintsville and East Carter and a loss to Boyd County. Ashland defeated Fairview 57-7 and was led by Ella Sellars and Aryanna Gulley who netted 12 each. Kenleigh Woods added 11. Ashland pulled off a statement win over Russell, 43-40....
ASHLAND, KY
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Cougars top Freedom in OT

Alexander Central 36, Freedom 34 (OT)TAYLORSVILLE—Chesney Stikeleather had 15 points and seven rebounds Friday to lead Alexander Central to a narrow 36-34 win over Freedom. The Cougars (20-3, 8-2) scored the only two points in overtime to prevail. They outscored the Patriots (16-6, 5-5) 7-2 in the fourth quarter to force OT.
STATESVILLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Lady Patriots Beat Rocky River 50-26

MINT HILL, NC – On “Senior Night” the Lady Patriots continued winning the game they are expected to win. This conference matchup was never in doubt as Indy completed a 16-0 run before the Ravens’ Danasia Sanders scored on a jumper. The Patriots ended the opening frame with a commanding 20-4 advantage. Indy’s leading team scorer and conference scoring leader Kaylee Carson (19.6 points per game) tallied 7 points, followed by Tamia Burgess with 4; senior Jennifer Stancil hit a nice 3-pointer. Coach Lauren Galvani-Lewis started all four seniors along with her top offensive player sophomore Kaylee Carson. The seniors were on the court during the first six minutes of the basketball game before being replaced by starters Kamryn Kitchen and Chloe Moss.
MINT HILL, NC
lmcbobcats.com

Hot start propels Erskine over Women’s Basketball, 71-46

DUE WEST, S.C. – MaKayla Smith led the scoring for the Bobcats with 13 points, scoring 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Malikah Meyers and McKenna Kersat contributed seven and five rebounds respectively, but it was not enough as the Erskine opened the game by scoring 22 of the first 29 point en route to a 71-46 win against Lees-McRae in the Conference Carolinas action.
DUE WEST, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Sports wrap-up: Two schools dominate in Mideast championship

The Patriots hosted and competed in the 4A Mideast championship on Friday and Saturday. The Patriots continued their great season with another title. The Patriots finished the championship with 203.5 points to win. Patriots had four champions on the day; one runner up, one in third, and two to finish fourth.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Cuthbertson wins boys, girls 4A indoor track state titles

Winston-Salem, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A Indoor Track & Field State Championships went to Cuthbertson, as both the men’s and women’s teams powered their way to team titles. The Cuthbertson women claimed their fifth consecutive Indoor Track & Field Championship while the men earned the Cavaliers’ first Indoor title in school history.
RALEIGH, NC

