Saturday Sports Roundup

MINT HILL, NC – On “Senior Night” the Lady Patriots continued winning the game they are expected to win. This conference matchup was never in doubt as Indy completed a 16-0 run before the Ravens’ Danasia Sanders scored on a jumper. The Patriots ended the opening frame with a commanding 20-4 advantage. Indy’s leading team scorer and conference scoring leader Kaylee Carson (19.6 points per game) tallied 7 points, followed by Tamia Burgess with 4; senior Jennifer Stancil hit a nice 3-pointer. Coach Lauren Galvani-Lewis started all four seniors along with her top offensive player sophomore Kaylee Carson. The seniors were on the court during the first six minutes of the basketball game before being replaced by starters Kamryn Kitchen and Chloe Moss.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO