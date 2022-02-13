Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits matchwinner Fabinho would have scored more goals in his career had he afforded the midfielder more opportunity.The Brazil international’s fifth goal in eight matches five minutes before half-time helped his side grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions at Turf Moor.None of his team-mates have scored more since the turn of the year, and Klopp said part of the uptick had been a change in tactics.“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” said the Reds boss.“Only recently we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO