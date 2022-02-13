ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SD House lawmakers limit 'critical race theory' bills' reach

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers have reigned in proposals from Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at barring so-called “divisive” concepts about...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

(AP)-As the remaining vaccine mandates for medical workers get to set be implemented this week in 25 mostly conservative states, it is once again becoming clear how widespread the use of religious exemptions is in the U.S. as a workaround to complying with such requirements. At one rural hospital near...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Tax cut coming for those who inherit property in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those who inherit property in Nebraska would pay less in taxes under a bill given final approval Friday by the State Legislature. Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and nonrelatives.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Tell Us The Good! Western Nebraska

Do you know of a good story of a person, business or organization working to make the Barton County area better or a little brighter? Maybe an unsung hero?. Share your stories to the "Tell Us The Good! Western Nebraska" Facebook page. You can also email your ideas to [email...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Panhandle Post

2nd federal court blocks vaccine mandate for federal workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined, for now, to allow the Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge had issued on Jan. 21. The administration had asked the New Orleans court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Panhandle Post

Nebraska advances vaccine mandate exemption for workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would let workers claim religious or health exemptions to employer vaccinate mandates. The measure by Sen. Ben Hansen, of Blair, closely resembles a policy that’s already in place at the federal level. Lawmakers advanced it,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Biden weighs new virus response as CDC stands firm on masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including Democratic New York, made clear they aren’t waiting for Washington as public frustration grows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Panhandle Post

Neb. governor candidates squabble over critical race theory

Hog farmer Jim Pillen’s latest television ad takes aim at critical race theory. He says he knows slop when he sees it. Charles Herbster, Pillen’s top opponent in Nebraska’s Republican primary for governor, questioned Pillen’s sincerity. He said he should have done more to protect university students from critical race theory.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska bill would require schools to screen for autism

School boards would require children to be screened for autism spectrum disorder under a bill heard Feb. 8 by the Education Committee. The screening would be in addition to the physical examination and visual evaluation required before a child enters kindergarten or enrolls in school after transferring from another state.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Critical Race Theory#House Lawmakers#Sd House#Pierre#Ap#Republican#House Education
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy