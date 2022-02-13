ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeiseland makes biathlon history with third Olympic gold in 10km pursuit

By Noa Covell
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning...

www.wtva.com

740thefan.com

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway won the women’s biathlon 10km Pursuit gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. Elvira Oeberg of Sweden took the silver and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway the bronze. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)
