It was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI, and put the Cincinnati Bengals in position to upset the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On the first play to start the second half, Joe Burrow dropped back and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for an explosive 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead after a successful PAT by kicker Evan McPherson. Higgins strolled into the end zone with no one within a country mile of him, and the replay showed why.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO