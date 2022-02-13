ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

Cohoes Women’s Basketball bus driver gets DWI

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic9Ed_0eDKjmct00

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Cohoes Girls Varsity Basketball team was on its way back from Cobleskill Friday when their bus driver reportedly started swerving all over the road. New York State Police in Cobleskill pulled the bus over, and arrested 43-year-old Harry Olivier of Troy- leaving the girls stranded for nearly two hours until another bus driver was able to resume their route.

According to police, the first calls came in around 8:34 p.m. for an erratic school bus on I-88 in Schoharie. Upon arrival, state troopers gave Olivier a roadside sobriety test and soon after placed him under arrest for driving under the influence. Olivier was transported to State Police Cobleskill, where police say he blew a .06% on a breathalyzer- over the limit for the type of vehicle he was driving.

2 men arrested in shooting near Ontario Street

Olivier is being charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and eleven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued appearance tickets and is due back in Schoharie Town Court on February 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schoharie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cohoes, NY
Cobleskill, NY
Crime & Safety
Cohoes, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cobleskill, NY
Cohoes, NY
Basketball
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Watertown man found dead in home after 12-hour standoff with police

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was found dead inside a Watertown residence over the weekend following a standoff with police. According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant, on February 11 around 10:37 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that a 40-year-old man displayed a knife against her at a home located on […]
WATERTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, February 14

This Valentine's Day, Jill Szwed's weather report issued a Capital Region cuddle alert- check out her online forecast to see just how low temperatures are expected to be. Today's five things to know includes a deadly snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain Sunday evening, an update on those spiking gas prices in Albany, and the latest on a local high school going remote- but not because of COVID.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dwi#Shooting#New York State Police#State Police Cobleskill#Schoharie Town Court#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna man sentenced to prison for stealing money

On February 9, William Kent, 62, of Niskayuna, was sentenced to a minimum term of 1-4 years in state prison after he was convicted by a jury of check fraud on December 10, 2021. According to the indictment, Kent was charged with using fake checks to steal over $60,000 from CapCom Credit Union and NBT Bank.
NISKAYUNA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Argyle man pled guilty to owning homemade explosives

On Monday, Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle pleads guilty to illegal possession of homemade explosive devices, other firearms, and ammunition. Officials said Day, admitted to owning components to create three improvised explosive devices at his home on August 5, 2021.
ARGYLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy