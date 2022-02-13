ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild crocodile finally freed from motorcycle tire that was stuck around its neck for 6 years, photos show

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BS5CZ_0eDKjlkA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQk1C_0eDKjlkA00
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central Sulawesi on January 14, 2020.

Mohammad Taufan/AP Photo

  • A crocodile was tangled in a motorcycle tire for six years.
  • An Indonesian bird catcher freed the crocodile after three weeks of trying, per AP.
  • Photos show that firefighters and a conservation group helped release the animal back into the wild.

A motorcycle tire that had been jammed on a wild crocodile's neck for at least six years has finally been removed, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Tili, a 35-year-old Indonesian bird catcher, freed the 14.8-foot saltwater crocodile from the tire on Wednesday, after weeks of trying and earlier failed attempts, the AP reported.

The female crocodile had become well-known to the people of Palu, a city on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, per the AP.

The giant reptile had even attracted international attention, leading to a failed attempt to free it by the Australian "Outback Wrangler" star Matthew Wright .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCTuY_0eDKjlkA00
The wild crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central Sulawesi on January 18, 2020.

Mohammad Taufan/AP Photo

In early January, Tili, who had recently moved to Palu, was made aware by his neighbors of the locally iconic, tire-wearing crocodile. He was determined to rescue it, he said.

"I have experiences and skills in catching animals," he told AP.

Tili used chickens, ducks, and other birds as bait and strung ropes into a trap near a river, AP said.

Three weeks later, on Monday, the crocodile fell into the trap, and Tili, along with two friends, sawed through the rubber tire, according to AP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdzoG_0eDKjlkA00
Tili, a bird catcher, holds a tire after removing it from around the neck of a crocodile.

Josua Marunduh/AP Photo

Six years after the crocodile was first spotted with a tire around its neck, it was finally freed on Wednesday. Firefighters and a wildlife conservation agency helped release the animal back into the wild.

"For all of the efforts Tili has done for protected wildlife and being the kind of animal lover he is, that's a great milestone," said Haruna Hamma, who heads the province's conservation agency, in an interview with AP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjRLX_0eDKjlkA00
Rescuers hold a crocodile after removing a tire from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on February 7, 2022.

Mohammad Taufan/AP Photo

It's unknown how the crocodile became trapped in the motorcycle tire. Conservationists have said that it may have been deliberately placed on the animal in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet or for its skin, AP reported.

The crocodile also could have become stuck in the tire when swimming in garbage-filled waters, Hamma said, per AP.

Read the original article on Insider

Related
The Guardian

Indonesia crocodile freed from tyre after five years

A wild crocodile in Indonesia that was trapped in a tyre for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber ring and released back into the wild. Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016, after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tyre wrapped around its neck.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saltwater Crocodile#Crocodiles#The Crocodile#Birds#Motorcycle#Indonesian#The Associated Press#Australian#Ap Photo
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

The World’s Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten By Deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hunter under fire for catching and killing near-record giant Florida gator

Mississippi hunter Doug Borries has caught and killed an enormous 13.4 ft alligator weighing 905 pounds near a South Florida lake.The reptile was suspected of eating livestock on private property in Okeechobee County, and was considered a threat. The owner of the property agreed to have it killed.“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” said Mr Borries.“Size does matter,” he wrote on his company Facebook wall, Dynamic Outdoors TV, with images of him standing next to the enormous creature, sitting on its back and pulling open...
ANIMALS
Insider

Insider

