Hockey

Canada beats China, setting up rematch in qualification round at Olympics

Sportsnet.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Canadian men's hockey team had to play in the sudden-death qualification round at the Olympics, things worked out quite nicely. Minutes after the Canadians (2-1) wrapped up the first round with a 5-0 win over China (0-3) on Sunday in Beijing, their chances of earning one of...

www.sportsnet.ca

9News

Here's how US women's hockey team did against Finland in semifinals

BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The...
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Team USA Punches Ticket to Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

Team USA is headed back to the championship game to defend their gold medal. The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. The team now has a date with rival Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal matches at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
WJON

Team USA Earns First Place in Group A, Advances to Quarterfinals

BEIJING -- The United States Men's Olympic hockey team is moving on to the quarterfinal round in Beijing. Sunday morning, the U.S. won their third and final preliminary game 3-2 over Germany. Steven Kampfer, MSU-Mankato Junior Forward Nathan Smith, and University of Minnesota Freshman Forward Matthew Knies each scored a goal for the U.S.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Olympic Women's Hockey Roundup: Canada to face Switzerland in semis

Switzerland earned a shot to face Canada in the Olympic women's hockey semifinals after a dramatic 4-2 win over the Russians in quarterfinal action on Saturday in Beijing. With less than three minutes left, and just 30 seconds after Russia had tied the game, Alina Muller scored the go-ahead goal off a give-and-go with Lara Stalder.
HOCKEY
ESPN

U.S. women's hockey defeats Finland, set for Olympic gold-medal showdown vs. Canada

The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Canada hurt by Finland's overtime win over Sweden at Olympics

The Canadian men's hockey team's chances of advancing directly to the quarterfinals suffered a big blow when Finland rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. Unbeaten Finland wins Group C with the victory, while Sweden picks up a point for the overtime loss...
NHL
NECN

Olympic Women's Hockey Bracket: Swiss Overcome Tough ROC Quarterfinal Challenge to Win 4-2

Switzerland beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 4-2 in a tense and closely-fought quarterfinal in the 2022 Winter Olympics women's ice hockey tournament on Saturday. Alina Muller scored twice in the final three minutes to take the Swiss into the semifinals for the first time since 2014, when they won bronze, after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period before trading goals.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Next World Cup of Hockey meeting expected this week

Things appear to be moving forward between the NHL and its players' association on plans for holding another World Cup of Hockey. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided a brief update on the situation during Saturday's 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada. "They’re talking about February 2024, a best-on-best, which...
NHL
Reuters

Not anti-vax but won't be forced to take COVID-19 jab, says Djokovic

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against COVID-19. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.
TENNIS
olympics.com

Men's ice hockey Day 4 Round Up: USA beat Canada, Czech Republic stun ROC

The United States men claimed their first Olympic victory over Canada since Vancouver 2010, while Czech Republic beat reigning champions ROC in the Beijing 2022 men's ice hockey tournament on Saturday (12 February) Canada's Maxim Noreau bemoaned his team's defensive efforts against a vibrant young U.S. side, saying. "They are...
HOCKEY
mobilesyrup.com

January round-up: network expansions around Canada

Telecom companies make multiple announcements every month on infrastructure improvements and network expansions they’re making across the county. To keep up with the growing list and track how successful companies are in keeping up with their promises, MobileSyrup publishes monthly recaps following announcements made by telecom companies and government bodies.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Trudeau vows to freeze demonstrators’ bank accounts as he invokes emergency

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has declared a rare national public order emergency in a bid to end the trucker protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.Mr Trudeau's government threatened to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts, suspend the insurance on their rigs and tow away vehicles to keep essential services running.The first such action taken by a Canadian government in 50 years, the emergency is being touted as Mr Trudeau taking a hard line against the protests that have paralysed the heart of Ottawa.“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” he declared, adding that the act was a “last resort”.However, while invoking the Emergencies Act, the prime minister ruled out using the military to restore order. Earlier in the day, police in Alberta arrested 11 people with a “cache of firearms” at the US-Canada border.For over two weeks, thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa and blocked various US-Canadian border crossings. The most important trade route — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened on Sunday.
PROTESTS
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Olivia Asselin, China's Eileen Gu advance to slopestyle final

Canada's Olivia Asselin has advanced to the women's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Asselin, from Quebec City, finished 11th in qualifying on Monday to reach the 12-woman final (Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET). Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., finished 13th and just missed advancing. Asselin...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Five To Watch on Day 9: Jones in Olympic danger zone, short-track drama

The big excitement should come on ice for Team Canada on Day 9 of the Beijing Olympics. As bobsled gets going, hockey, short-track speedskating and curling all continue as we enter the second half of the Games. Here's a look at five key Canadian storylines to watch on Day 9:
SPORTS

