This Saturday, the owners made a long-awaited proposal, that by their own words, addressed “core economic issues.” As best we can tell, per reporting from ESPN’s Joon Lee, the players came away from the negotiating session “unimpressed” and without much clarity on a path forward. For those of us that want more baseball sooner, that’s a shame. As we get more details about the session and MLB’s apparently 130-page proposal, one thing is clear, and it’s not when the 2022 MLB season will start: the owners are doing a great job with the whole stalling thing.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO