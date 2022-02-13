After TikTok fame and Forbes honor, Seattle ed-tech startup expects more growth

It might seem counterintuitive, but the first person on board at Wingback was a Fractional Head of Remote — and it was the best decision we made. My co-founder, Torben Friehe, and I knew we wanted to be an asynchronous, fully remote company, and we intended to grow fast. Sure, our first hire could have been a backend engineer or a sales guru. But we’d never attempted to lead a remote team before — our first startup together was entirely in-person. What if we mismanaged our first employees simply because we had no idea how to run a virtual company?

