After TikTok fame and Forbes honor, Seattle ed-tech startup expects more growth

Cloud Paper, Seattle-based startup, is drawing A-list investors. Cloud Paper was founded by ex-Uber and Convoy employees aiming to develop sustainable paper products. They announced Thursday that its recent $5 million funding round drew investment from Bezos Expeditions, the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos, as well as backing from firms linked to actors Ashton Kutcher, Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has also supported the fledgling TP maker, as has Wilson’s wife, musician and fashion model Ciara.
