2021 Boys Basketball Shore Conference Tournament Opening Round. No. 17 Howell at No. 16 Manalapan, 4 p.m. Two Class A North foes clash for a third time in the first game to tip on Tuesday evening. Howell and Manalapan split their regular-season series, with Manalapan rallying to win the second of the two meetings over at Howell. This one will be at Manalapan and it comes with the Rebels coming off a stronger finish to the season than the one the Braves had. Last week, Howell beat CBA on the road and came within four points of No. 4 St. John Vianney, while Manalapan dropped games to Rumson-Fair Haven and SCT non-qualifier Middletown South.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO