ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

New Jersey Transit comes to terms in settlement involving 2016 Hoboken deadly train derailment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVIR5_0eDKinOz00

The New Jersey Transit Board has approved a settlement for a conductor on the train involved in the deadly 2016 train derailment. In Hoboken.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Traffic
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Transit#Derailment#Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News 12

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy