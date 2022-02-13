New Jersey Transit comes to terms in settlement involving 2016 Hoboken deadly train derailment
The New Jersey Transit Board has approved a settlement for a conductor on the train involved in the deadly 2016 train derailment. In Hoboken.
The New Jersey Transit Board has approved a settlement for a conductor on the train involved in the deadly 2016 train derailment. In Hoboken.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 3