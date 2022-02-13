ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+’s ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ To Release Weekly Episodes

By Tara Mobasher
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter its debut in September of 2021 – releasing episodes every other week – Apple TV+’s The Problem With Jon Stewart will now be released weekly, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show...

television.mxdwn.com

Billboard

Jon Stewart Says He ‘Loves’ Neil Young’s Music, But Joe Rogan Spotify Blowback ‘Is a Mistake’

The comedian tackled the sticky issue on his 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' podcast. Jon Stewart loves Neil Young‘s music. But when asked on this week’s The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast what he thought about the flap resulting from the legendary rocker removing his music from Spotify in protest of what he said was COVID-19 misinformation being spread on the streamer’s Joe Rogan Experience pod, the former late-night host said he thinks it’s well intentioned, but off base and, frankly, a lot of “overblown rhetoric” and a “mistake.”
MUSIC
Popculture

9 TV Shows That Were Canceled Almost Immediately

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. However, there are some extremely rare and even shocking cases where a show is canceled almost immediately after it began.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

CBS Orders Legal Drama Pilot From Scott Prendergast and Dr. Phil

CBS announced a pilot order for a currently untitled drama series from Scott Prendergast for the 2021-22 development season. Prendergast will serve as writer and executive producer. In the series, a talented but directionless private investigator who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the...
TV SERIES
SFGate

What Happened to Jon Stewart?

The most surprising thing about Jon Stewart’s recent defense of the comic and podcaster Joe Rogan might have been that it made waves at all. Stewart, on a podcast affiliated with his Apple TV Plus series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” called the reaction to claims Rogan has made about COVID-19 vaccines “a mistake.” Stewart compared Rogan, the podcaster and comic, to “dishonest, bad actors,” and said that identifying such people “is so much more important to me.” He added, “You have to engage. Like, how do you not engage with people? The whole point of engagement is, hopefully, clarification… It might be a fool’s errand, but I will never give up on engagement.”
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

'What About Me?' Jon Hamm Wonders In Latest Apple TV+ Ad

The latest Apple ad pinpoints a major flaw in the company’s Apple TV+ platform: No Jon Hamm!. The former “Mad Men” actor is shown bemoaning his fate in a new ad. Alone in his living room, Hamm is talking to his Apple TV: “Hey Apple. Did I do something to offend you?” Hamm asks.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Apple TV+ releases the official trailer for season two of 'Dear...'

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for season two of "Dear..." This season features stories from Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, and more. The new season will premiere on Friday, March 4. Apple's inspiring series "Dear..." has a release date for its second season...and a trailer. Your legacy...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Now and Then': First-Look Images, Release Date Revealed for Apple TV+'s Bilingual Series

Friendships are forever… aren’t they? The new bilingual Apple TV+ series Now and Then is set to put that theory to the test. Across its eight episodes, the story will follow a group of college best friends who reunite two decades after a tragedy that set them apart — one of them died during a celebratory weekend. The series, which was shot in Spanish and English, is set to premiere worldwide in late May with three episodes. The following five episodes will debut weekly after that.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

How Many Episodes Are in Apple TV's Thriller 'Suspicion'? We're Hooked on the Whodunnit

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Suspicion on Apple TV Plus. The newest Apple TV Plus thriller series Suspicion has an apt title. Four British citizens are utterly terrified after they're named as primary suspects in the kidnapping of Leo, the son of a high-powered American CEO named Katherine Newman (played by Uma Thurman). After four masked assailants are caught on camera in New York City attacking Leo while wearing masks of the British Royal Family, and the footage goes viral.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Now And Then’: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date & First Look Photos

Apple TV+’s bilingual drama series Now and Then will premiere its first three episodes on May 20, with the remaining 5 dropping individually on Fridays. Set in Miami, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. It stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, as well as José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna. The series is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners. Bambú Producciones produced for Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ shares teaser of new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” docuseries, releasing on Feb 18

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser of its upcoming docuseries “Lincoln’s Dilemma”, ahead of its premiere on February 18, 2022. The new four-part documentary series is narrated by Jeffrey Wright and features the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass and is a modern times examination of the 16th American ‘Abraham Lincoln’ in 1861, who preserved the Union during the American Civil War and passed the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Suspicion is a thriller that is as forgettable as they come

Uma Thurman is essentially a guest-star on what amounts to an aggressively average thriller: "Apple TV+’s Suspicion is, at best, a middling thriller that at least wraps up its many mysteries in a (stretched) eight-episode season," says Saloni Gajjar. "At worst, the drama criminally underuses its most memorable actor. Uma Thurman is marketed as the lead, but she appears so sporadically, she might as well be billed as a guest star. Her absence is sorely felt, because the rest of the cast is hardly a standout, which is oddly in line with the subpar narrative itself. Thurman is saddled with playing non-emotive, rigid CEO Katherine Newman. She runs an elite PR agency, akin to Olivia Pope’s in Scandal, that helps clean up the messes of the wealthy and corrupt. Her son, Leo (Gerran Howell), is kidnapped from a New York City hotel by a group that’s wearing masks of the Royal Family members. A few days later, four seemingly ordinary, non-connected British citizens are arrested for the crime. Suspicion is mainly structured around their mission to prove they are being wrongly accused."
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Jon Stewart and the BBC's Gabriel Gatehouse try to explain QAnon's irrational allure

The BBC has produced a podcast on QAnon called "The Coming Storm" in which journalist Gabriel Gatehouse attempts to understand why so many people bought into the conspiracy theory. "Where other series have tended to present QAnon followers as crackpots with a tenuous grip on reality, Gatehouse is respectful and maintains a curious rather than condescending tone," Fiona Sturges writes in the Financial Times.
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

Apple TV+ 2022 New Releases: When Are They Coming?

Following the recently released critically acclaimed series “The Afterparty” as well as family favorite “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and the thriller series “Suspicion” starring Uma Thurman, Apple TV+ will be expanding its slate with original titles every month in 2022 and beyond.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Apple TV+ releases first look at season two of 'Tehran'

Season two of "Tehran" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6. Apple TV+ has released a first look at the second season. Glenn Close graces the screen in our first look at the second season of "Tehran." As reported by Variety, Apple TV+ has announced that the second...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Jon Stewart Says Neil Young & Other Artists Are Overreacting To Joe Rogan

Jon Stewart addressed Neil Young’s self-removal from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan on his Apple podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart yesterday. Young and a flurry of peers such as Joni Mitchell and his CSNY bandmates have removed their music from Spotify as a stand against Rogan, whose show is exclusive to Spotify, and who has been criticized for giving a platform to (and either implicitly or explicitly endorsing) misinformation about COVID-19. In conversation with cohosts Chelsea Devantez and Jay Jurden, Stewart argued that Young was overreacting to Rogan, who Stewart believes is not an ideologue or a bad player like Fox News host Tucker Carlson but rather is engaging in real dialogue. “This overreaction to Rogan I think is a mistake,” Stewart said.
MUSIC

