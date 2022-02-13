ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fragile Outlook For 2022

By CME Group
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

2022 started with consensus around elevated inflation, tight labor markets and a rapid withdrawal of central bank accommodation, but CME Group economists highlight potential surprises. Economic surprises may be in the cards for 2022, CME Group Chief Economist Blu Putnam says in the latest episode of The Economists. The...

Seeking Alpha

Fed's George wants central bank to sell bonds to offset surging inflation - WSJ

Kansas City Federal Reserve President said Monday the central bank should actively sell bonds from its $9T balance sheet to curb 40-year high inflation. Since mid-October last year, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been ripping higher in anticipation of the Fed's intention to tighten financial conditions as soon as March. But if the central bank maintains a large balance sheet, long-term interest rates (NASDAQ:TLT) could be held down in a way that distorts lending decisions, George told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Moreover, “with a $9 trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations about how much downward pressure” is being placed on various maturities of Treasury securities, she told the WSJ. At the end of January, George explained it's time for the Fed to "move to a more neutral stance."
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

A New Regime For Commodities

Commodity markets were one of the toughest places to invest for much of the last 14 years since oil peaked out around $150 in 2008. Commodity markets were one of the toughest places to invest for much of the last 14 years since oil peaked out around $150 in 2008.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan's economy rebounds on solid spending, Omicron clouds outlook

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new Omicron variant infections cloud the outlook. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also highlighted escalating tensions in...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Higher interest rates expected as US inflation reaches 40 year high

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst ongoing shortages and supply chain disruptions, U.S. inflation accelerated in January, with prices across a wide range of goods and services continuing to rise. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on February 10 reported a 7.5 percent annual gain in January.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed officials agree on a March rate hike but little else

A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March.James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on Monday reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Economic Polar Vortex Possible; Look to Large-Cap Quality Stocks: MS

Last week’s news of weakening consumer confidence bodes ill for the stock market, according to Morgan Stanley. “We remain more concerned about growth than most, and Friday's consumer confidence number should not be overlooked in that regard,” wrote Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. The stock market’s correction remains incomplete, they said.
STOCKS
eiu.com

Global Outlook: the causes, consequences and outlook for US inflation

In EIU’s latest global outlook video, Agathe Demarais was joined by Matt Sherwood to discuss our outlook for inflation in the US. Inflationary pressures in the US initially looked set to be temporary, stemming from global supply chain issues and a sharp economic rebound following the coronavirus-induced downturn. However, a year on and these pressures are still present. EIU’s global economist Matt Sherwood explains why inflation has not been a “transitory” phenomenon and explains how the Federal Reserve will adjust its monetary policy stance in 2022 to tame price rises.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Steel: These Are The Setups To Look For

The steel sector looks poised for a strong move up into 2022. On January 28th we published in StockWaves a list of 70 stocks in our 2022 “Shopping List.” U.S. Steel (X) is highlighted from that list. As well, we're currently tracking several setups in the steel sector suggesting that part of the market may see a strong rally this year. U.S. Steel is a great example of one of these setups. Let’s take a bigger picture view, as well as zooming in to the details, to nail down exactly what we are seeing and what is likely to happen next.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Short-Term Charts Are Weak (Technically Speaking For 2/14)

The percentage of stocks above their respective 200 day EMAs has been declining since the beginning of last year, as the percentage of stocks above their respective 50 day EMAs. Meanwhile, at the start of this year, the QQQ broke technical support. The percentage of SPY stocks above their respective...
STOCKS
