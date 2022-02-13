ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

By Bailey Aldridge
Tacoma News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are warning beachgoers that a gun or guns could wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. On Saturday, Feb. 12, officers responded to a call about a deceased male “who appears to...

www.thenewstribune.com

