ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

By Bailey Aldridge
Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are warning beachgoers that a gun or guns could wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. On Saturday, Feb. 12, officers responded to a call about a deceased male “who appears to...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Photos: A Great White Shark Washed Up On A North Carolina Beach

We occasionally tell you about great white shark sightings along the North and South Carolina shores. It’s not all that uncommon for one to ping or even be seen swimming in the ocean. But this was a rare sighting by a couple from Virginia. While out for a walk on the Outer Banks they came across a 6-foot Great White that had washed up on the beach.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Blaze at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may explode, officials warn

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A fire at a fertilizer factory in North Carolina forced 6,500 people to evacuate as fears grow that the plant may explore near thousands of homes. The potentially explosive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Company in Winston-Salem began Monday evening around 7 p.m. No injuries have been reported but officials worry that chemicals at the plant could cause a devastating explosion.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks

The Atlantic Ocean has claimed another home on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Read more: https://bit.ly/35PnxPJ. Man critically injured in shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk. Lockdown lifted at four Chesapeake schools after double shooting in nearby neighborhood. Norfolk council accepts $300K state grant for gun violence prevention programs. Person...
NORFOLK, VA
alamance-nc.com

The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks

“The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks” by John Railey. Charleston, SC: History Press, 2021. 204 pages, $21.99. The year 1967 is renowned as “The Summer of Love” in the United States, but in North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks tourist area, it was “the summer of murder”. On the 1st of July 1967, 19-year-old, Brenda Holland, a cheerful bleached blonde co-ed from the North Carolina mountains was reported missing from her summer job as a make-up artist with the outdoor drama “The Lost Colony”. She had been hired as support staff for the musical production that has annually brought sun-burned tourists to the town of Manteo to see a history play since 1937.
ALAMANCE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Outer Banks#Long Gun
TheDailyBeast

Body Found After Plane Crashes Near North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Search for Survivors Continues

A body has been recovered from the coast of North Carolina after a plane crashed Sunday evening along the Outer Banks. The Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft was reported to have had eight passengers and began “behaving erratically” mid-flight on the radar screen. Per CNN, the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the lost vessel and dispatched a lifeboat crew and helicopter to scour the waters four miles east of Drum Inlet. As reported by WRAL, the Carteret County Sheriff said that as the search continues, “there’s no indication any of the people onboard survived the crash.”
ACCIDENTS
obxtoday.com

Seneca guns? Outer Banks gets an afternoon rattle

Did you feel and hear that big boom this afternoon? You weren’t alone. That “rumble” that lasted about a second around 12:54 p.m. on Monday has been reported up and down the Outer Banks and on the mainland. But what it was probably will remain a mystery...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WSOC-TV

Fire at North Carolina plant may cause blast, area evacuated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — (AP) — The City of Winston-Salem is asking people within one mile of a raging blaze at a fertilizer plant to evacuate due to the possibility of a large explosion. WGHP-TV reported that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Five bedroom home collapses into ocean as coastal erosion claims North Carolina town

A five-bedroom home located in North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, prompting concern over the spread of debris along the shore.Plans are underway to remove the remnants of the beach-face cottage from the coast. Built in 1980, it was located just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier and was valued at $310,100, reported the Island Free Press online newspaper.In a Facebook post, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore advised visitors to “use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Wind project off North Carolina coast gets overwhelming support

Birders and organized labor dominated a recent public comment period, while beach towns were mostly mum. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will now consider the input ahead of an anticipated auction this spring. Though a spate of southeast North Carolina beach communities last year passed resolutions against ocean wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBTW News13

North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy