ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Federal Protection Weighed for Plant in Gypsum Prospect Area

By Associated Press
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A small area of prairie straddling the Wyoming-Montana line is the only place where the thick-leaf bladderpod can be...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Wyoming Gas Prices See a 6 Cent Increase in Past Week

In the past week, average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.9 cents, averaging $3.34 a gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy. Prices in Wyoming are 7.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming priced at $2.89 gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Bill Banning Chemical Abortions Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would prohibit the sale, distribution or use of abortion drugs has been filed for the 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature. The Bill is sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar [R-Fremont County]. It's co-sponsored by Sens. Biteman, Boner, French, Hutchings, McKeown and Steinmetz and Representative(s) Bear, Gray, Jennings, Neiman, Ottman and Rodriguez-Williams. As opposed to a traditional abortion performed at a medical clinic, abortion drugs can be used in a home or other non-clinical setting to cause an abortion.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
Casper, WY
Industry
Casper, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Industry
K2 Radio

Wyoming Bill To Ban Critical Race Theory In Schools or Training

A bill is being proposed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming legislature that would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and related concepts in Wyoming schools or in training courses for state or local governmental employees. It's sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County]. Co-sponsors include Reps. Bear,...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gypsum#Plant#Fertilizer#Ap#The Casper Star Tribune
K2 Radio

Wyoming National Guard Deployed in Hospitals Until April

Since November 2021, members of the Wyoming National Guard have been deployed at hospitals around the state to assist with testing people for COVID-19. The deployments of guard members were done to shore up hospitals across the state that have been facing increased staffing shortages. Lynn Budd, Director of the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Housing Stability Program Looking for Health Care Providers

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is looking for partners to help administer a program designed to fix certain amenities used by older and disabled adults. The primary federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) grant was awarded to the Department of Family Services (DFS) last year to help cover rent, utility, and broadband bills in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Reports 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, 4 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,667. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Converse County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

2021 Brought A Record Breaking Number Of Visitors To Devils Tower

Tourism is in the top 3 of largest money makers for the State of Wyoming, it's a billion dollar industry here. Over the last couple years, when the rest of the world was closed down Wyoming has been thriving thanks to families from all over the world coming to visit. All over the state the number of visitors to parks, monuments and other notable locations have mostly been record breaking.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
K2 Radio

New Liberty Square Apartments to Break Ground in Casper

The Casper Housing Authority announced that they will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 11 at 10 A.M. for the Liberty Square Apartments. Liberty Square is part of the Casper Housing Authority repositioning plan, the 2019 Community Health Improvement plan goals, set by Healthier Natrona County, and the City of Casper City Council goals, to create affordable and workforce housing.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Election Runoff Bill Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would call for runoff elections in Wyoming Primary Elections in which a candidate does not get a majority of the vote has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 74 here. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Chip Neiman [R-Crook, Weston counties]...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy