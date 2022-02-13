ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Thursday, A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy Bowl#Pups#Team Fluff
fox4now.com

First dog Commander will appear in Puppy Bowl ad on Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president and first lady’s puppy Commander will appear in a Puppy Bowl ad this week. The Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet. The German Shepard will appear with first lady Jill Biden in a video about...
ANIMALS
FanSided

Tips for a pawfect Puppy Bowl party this year

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl is spending time with friends, and while a Puppy Bowl party may not be the best idea at this time, if you choose to have a few people over, here are some tips for making it a pawesome experience.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Meet Gumdrop, the Indianapolis star in Puppy Bowl XVII

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Super Bowl marked one of the biggest observances of the year, but the players were not the only superstars hitting the field. IndyHumane‘s Gumdrop stole hearts in the Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet spotlighted the 10-week-old dog in Puppy Bowl XVII on Sunday. “She is...
NFL
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with Marigold Holistic Pet Care

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Wednesday, Marigold Holistic Pet Care stopped...
PETS
my40.tv

Annual local 'Puppy Bowl' sees puppies score touchdowns, win hearts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you are looking for a new furry friend, one local event has you covered!. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Down Dog Yoga Studio and Dog Bar held its 2022 Puppy Bowl!. It featured adoptable puppies that not only played to score touchdowns but also played...
ANIMALS
PopSugar

Team Fluff Wins Against Team Ruff at the 2022 Puppy Bowl

For anyone who isn't much into sports, watching over 100 canine competitors play mock football in colorful bandana "jerseys" at the 2022 Puppy Bowl was easily a highlight this Super Bowl weekend. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, the Puppy Bowl aired on Animal Planet and streamed on Discovery+ on Sunday afternoon. In case you missed it, Team Fluff won against Team Ruff in a close-finish 73-69 score, taking home the coveted Lombarky trophy. Meanwhile, Kirby, an 8-month-old Labrador retriever and the Houston Texans' service dog in training, claimed the MVP title. Of course, it's not all fun and cuteness at the annual Puppy Bowl. The entire purpose of the three-hour event is to help find homes for all the animals featured in the friendly competition. In addition, this year's Puppy Bowl marked President Joe Biden's puppy Commander's TV debut! Check out the cute moment ahead.
NFL
WTGS

Adoptable puppy in Columbia featured during Puppy Bowl

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Are you watching the Puppy Bowl today? If so, you might see an adoptable puppy from right here in Columbia featured during the show. His name is Jake. He's at Pawmetto Lifeline in Columbia. Pawmetto Lifeline picked him to feature after staff from the Puppy Bowl offered to spotlight a puppy from the shelter.
COLUMBIA, SC
KMOV

'Puppy Bowl' teams are ready to paw-ty. Here are all the details

Whether you hate football, love dogs or some combination of both, Puppy Bowl XVIII is here to help you on Super Bowl Sunday. The fun begins at 11 a.m. ET with "From Puppy Bowl with Love," which revisits past moments of adorable from past Bowls. The Puppy Bowl XVIII Pre-Game...
NFL
92 Moose

This Adorable Maine Pup Will Star in The Annual Puppy Bowl Today

As everyone knows, today is one of the biggest TV days of the year. And you don't have to be a die-hard football fan to enjoy it either. Sure, the battle between the two top teams in the NFL is usually the highlight of the day, however don't forget about all those delicious snacks, hilarious commercials and- THE PUPPY BOWL!
MAINE STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy