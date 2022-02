I’m writing in support of Alaska House Bill 203, a bill that will save many lives, including the lives of children. HB 203 is a sensible secure firearm storage bill. This is not about taking your guns away. It’s about making sure kids and volatile adults don’t get ahold of loaded firearms. Alaska has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the country, as well as the highest rate of gun suicide among young people. Last year, 174 people died by guns in Alaska and 116 of those were suicides. An additional 332 Alaskans were wounded by guns in 2021.

