The Common Grill set to close next month

After whipping up dinners for the Chelsea community for 30 years, The Common Grill will be closing its doors next month.

"Donna and I have decided to retire and move on to the next phase of our lives," states Proprietor Craig Common in a press release. "Therefore, the last day The Common Grill will be open for service is Sunday, March 13, 2022."

Proprietor and Executive Chef Craig Common began his career at 14 as a dishwasher in Dearborn Heights. After meeting his wife, he and Donna opened the restaurant serving fresh American dishes in downtown Chelsea. "We would like to thank all past and present employees for helping us in achieving that goal and believing in us all of these years," said Common. "We would also like to thank all of our guests who supported us over these past 30 years. It has been an honor and pleasure in trusting us to make your dining experiences enjoyable."

Alongside being a chef and owner, Common has written two cookbooks; The Common Grill Cookbook and Return to the Common Grill. Both books feature some of the restaurant's most beloved recipes.

