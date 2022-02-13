ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDowell boys basketball team gets boost from freshmen call-ups

By Jeff Kirik, Erie Times-News
 1 day ago
After a recent loss to rival Cathedral Prep, McDowell boys basketball coach Kevin O'Connor was looking to change up the energy of his team.

In one simple move, O'Connor promoted three freshmen to the varsity team, which revamped the competition in each practice.

“We've had a lot of COVID issues with coaches and players and some inconsistent lineups,” O'Connor said. “We brought in some fresh players, and it has made things competitive. Kids are realizing if they turn the ball over a few times in a row, they are coming out so everyone has been much stronger with the ball lately.”

The three freshmen – Kamden Kramer, Blayze Meyers and Stephon Porter – have all seen varsity action over the past week. Porter, however, has become a regular part of the lineup.

“It has been mostly next guy up and Baby (Porter) is out there working hard,” said McDowell senior Luke Chamberlain. “It's good to have him on the court.”

Region 6 race:General McLane, Cathedral Prep on collision course for D-10 Class 5A title

McDowell is 4-0 since the promotions, including a thrilling overtime win against Erie, a road win at Meadville, an impressive, emotionally-charged win over WPIAL powerhouse Butler and then a 41-29 win over Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday.

“It's coming together and we still have work to do,” O'Connor said. “Our next big game is Tuesday as General McLane had our number last time. We're slowly grinding and getting to where I want us to be.”

One of the big changes in the four-game winning streak is the defensive intensity by the Trojans. On Saturday, McDowell and Mercyhurst Prep both put on an impressive defensive display as not only were open shots hard to come by, seemingly every pass took effort with a defender in the lanes.

McDowell led 17-12 at the half and 28-22 after three quarters before scoring 13 points in the fourth to pull away. Chamberlain led McDowell with 13 points, including an emphatic dunk in the third quarter, while Porter added 10 points and Nick Grimm scored nine.

Bracketology:District 10 basketball playoff projections

Trey Battle led Mercyhurst Prep with 10 points and Dewey Byrd had nine.

“I think our defense has been good because all five are playing to the ball, but when we turn into matadors like when their point guard (Byrd) was getting inside, we aren't very good. We can't have that,” O'Connor said.

“The big key has been our defense lately. It takes all five of us on the floor and we're definitely learning to play with each other,” Chamberlain said. “These next few games are very important as we try to get better every day in practice and in games.”

McDowell improves to 11-9 and finishes the regular season with a home game Tuesday against McLane and a trip across town to take on Prep on Friday. The Trojans will then play Erie High for the District 10 Class 6A title on Feb. 24 at a site to be determined.

Mercyhurst Prep dropped to 8-12 and hosts Erie First Christian and Seneca this week before waiting on playoff information.

“Every game is critical from this point on,” O'Connor said. “That Erie game was a playoff game, and we've had a playoff mentality ever since then. I told the guys to imagine if our season was ripped from us and we were done. We flexed our muscles a bit in the third quarter (Saturday) and every game is a playoff game.”

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

Comments / 0

