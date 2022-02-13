ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Rabiye Kurnaz Vs George W Bush review – Guantánamo drama played for laughs

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ov9Zu_0eDKgvrT00
Underdogs … Alexander Scheer and Meltem Kaptan in Washington.

In December 2001, the US government was ramping up its “war on terror” and 19-year-old Murat Kurnaz was about to board a plane home from Pakistan to Germany, where the Turkish national had legal residency and lived with his parents in Bremen. Reportedly as a result of the Americans offering “bounties” for suspected terrorists, Kurnaz was arrested and detained in Guantánamo Bay without trial or evidence; he was only released in 2006, as a result of a passionate letter-writing campaign by his formidable mother, Rabiye, culminating in her lawyer taking their case to Washington DC and sensationally submitting a writ of habeas corpus in federal court: Murat Kurnaz v George W Bush.

It is this harrowing true story to which German film-maker Andreas Dresen has given the Hollywoodised feelgood-underdog treatment, concentrating on Murat’s gutsy mum played – often for sentimental laughs – by German-Turkish comedian and TV personality Meltem Kaptan. Her lawyer, Bernhard Docke, is played by veteran Berlin actor Alexander Scheer, very much in the traditional style of the stressed, fallible but idealistic lawyer who gallantly takes up the impossible pro bono case (much like Albert Finney for Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich).

Dresen is a director known for tough, challenging movies including Cloud 9

from 2008 and Stopped on Track from 2011, but here has gone to the bland commercial mainstream. This is a film that certainly pays a well-intentioned tribute to Rabiye Kurnaz’s courage and passion, but is sucrose and shallow.

The film has admittedly some sharp things to say about the way the German government, keen to stay onside with the Americans, repeatedly disavowed all interest in Kurnaz on account of his (technical) Turkish nationality – and also about the Turkish government, which coldly regarded Kurnaz as a German problem. But tonally, the film relies on the essentially comic turn from Kaplan, and the anger and the tragic anguish that should be part of this story are watered down. Moreover, the English-language scenes in Washington DC are stilted, and the film bafflingly invents a Hollywood liberal called “Tim Williams” to take an interest in Rabiye’s case. A basically misjudged drama, though one with its heart in the right place.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Finney
Person
George W Bush
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Erin Brockovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guant Namo#Turkish#Americans#German#Kaplan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Guardian

Human Factors review – tense and unnerving break-in drama

There’s an intriguing touch of Michael Haneke about this refrigerated drama from Ronny Trocker, which begins with a family walking in on burglars at their holiday home. Nothing is stolen, no one is injured; no harm done. But the intrusion disrupts their comfortable lives in ways that are hard to explain: it yanks away the blanket of privilege that keeps them warm and at ease in the world.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Super Bowl crypto ads are as predatory as celebs hawking cigarettes

The Super Bowl in 2000 is often referred to as the “Dotcom Bowl”, because so many buzzy new internet companies like Pets.com and AutoTrader.com bought ads that year. Ultimately, 14 such companies took part in the feeding frenzy, scooping up 20% of all available spots. Soon after, the stock price of many of these companies began to sharply deflate, and today that game is often described as the peak of the Dotcom Bubble.
NFL
The Guardian

Ivan Reitman obituary

When the hot young comics from Saturday Night Live spilled over into cinema in the late 1970s, they needed film-makers who could marshal their unruly talents. That task fell to John Landis, Harold Ramis and especially to Ivan Reitman, who has died aged 75. Having produced the off-Broadway National Lampoon...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘Every year it astounds us’: the Orkney dig uncovering Britain’s stone age culture

If you happen to imagine that there’s not much left to discover of Britain’s stone age, or that its relics consist of hard-to-love postholes and scraps of bones, then you need to find your way to Orkney, that scatter of islands off Scotland’s north-east coast. On the archipelago’s Mainland, out towards the windswept west coast with its wave-battered cliffs, you will come to the Ness of Brodgar, an isthmus separating a pair of sparkling lochs, one of saltwater and one of freshwater. Just before the way narrows you’ll see the Stones of Stenness rising up before you. This ancient stone circle’s monoliths were once more numerous, but they remain elegant and imposing. Like a gateway into a liminal world of theatricality and magic, they lead the eye to another, even larger neolithic monument beyond the isthmus, elevated in the landscape as if on a stage. This is the Ring of Brodgar, its sharply individuated stones like giant dancers arrested mid-step – as local legend, indeed, has it.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

151K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy