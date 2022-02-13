ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Chocolate lovers: Local chocolatiers prepare for Valentine's Day

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjiVf_0eDKgt6100

The character Mike in the cult film The Room described chocolate as “the symbol of love.”

He’s not wrong. Americans are this year expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine's Day, with candy as the most popular gift item, according to the National Retail Federation .

And Toledo is ready for the big chocolate splurge on Feb. 14.

Jason Peters has owned Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy, located at 101 E. Wayne St. in Maumee, for 10 years now and said that Valentine’s Day is a huge part of his business, particularly the chocolate-covered strawberries.

“Around this time of year, we have to make our chocolate-covered strawberries constantly,” said Peters. “Last year we sold 5,000 chocolate-covered strawberries in two days.”

Over at Taste of Heaven Chocolates, located in Levis Commons, owner Lisa Harris is getting ready for the big lovefest. Her shop has been open for two years this April, and Harris said the Valentine’s Day rush makes her shop bustle.

“When making chocolate, you have to use the absolutely best quality ingredients,” said Harris. In addition to the in-demand chocolate-covered strawberries, Taste of Heaven also sells a variety of handmade chocolates, featuring ganache, caramel, creams, and nuts. “We take pride in making great chocolate.”

