BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy Valentine’s Monday. A snow squall blew across the area from north Baltimore, northern Baltimore County and over to Carroll County. This is a lake effect. It is very weak and has since dried up over central Maryland. Snow squall to sun this Valentine’s Day , but cold all day.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/hy827eYQTa — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) February 14, 2022 Sunshine returned on Monday morning, though it remained cold outside. Northwesterly winds and the snow-covered ground are reinforcing the frigid conditions outside. Temperatures started the day in the low 20s and will only climb up to near 33 degrees. As a result,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO