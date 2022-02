Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler's lifetime exploits run the gamut, with plenty of tales to be told. Before joining Black Sabbath, he spent a couple of years as a hippie hanging out at various "flower-power" type events in England. He loves cats and animals in general and has been a vegetarian (at first due to his family being too poor to purchase meat), and vegan for the vast majority of his life. He has also publicly advocated for a ban on Foie Gras–a luxury snack derived from a duck, which is cultivated in a barbarically cruel manner. As to not leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, another very cool thing on Butler's heavy metal CV is his comic book based on Black Sabbath which he "plotted and co-wrote" with David J. Rubin and Robby "Rock" Conte. Geezer also gives credit to Tony Iommi for his assistance with the comic's "plotting."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO