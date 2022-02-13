ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine ‘any day now’

By David Lawder, Pavel Polityuk, Reuters
politicsny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” and might...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Telegraph

If Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, you wouldn't know it in Moscow

If Vladimir Putin really was on the brink of launching a generation-defining war, you would not know it in Moscow. Russia’s surprise annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 was preceded by several months of incessant anti-Ukrainian propaganda on state television tightly controlled by the Kremlin. This time, the Kremlin is not priming Russians for an all-out war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Europe on ‘brink of war’, says Truss, with invasion ‘imminent and highly likely’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “highly likely” and could take place imminently, Liz Truss said, warning Europe may be “on the brink of war”.The UK foreign secretary urged Vladimir Putin to “step back” and said a war would have “severe consequences” for Russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe.Western officials said the Russian president was planning multiple attacks on Ukraine’s borders as well as a capture of Kiev.At least 60 per cent of Russia’s ground troops, half of its air force, and a significant proportion of its special forces will take part in an invasion on a massive...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Pretext#German
BBC

Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He said the next step was requesting a meeting within...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia sending thousands more troops to Ukraine border

Russia is sending thousands more troops to its border with Ukraine in a sign that Vladimir Putin could extend the crisis for weeks, as Boris Johnson warned the situation had become “very, very dangerous”. British officials estimate that a further 14 Russian battalions are heading towards Ukraine, each...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy