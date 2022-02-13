U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine ‘any day now’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “highly likely” and could take place imminently, Liz Truss said, warning Europe may be “on the brink of war”.The UK foreign secretary urged Vladimir Putin to “step back” and said a war would have “severe consequences” for Russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe.Western officials said the Russian president was planning multiple attacks on Ukraine’s borders as well as a capture of Kiev.At least 60 per cent of Russia’s ground troops, half of its air force, and a significant proportion of its special forces will take part in an invasion on a massive...

POLITICS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO