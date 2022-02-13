ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I LOVE Pedals Day #13: Godlyke

By Premier Guitar
premierguitar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's I LOVE Pedals giveaway is from GODLYKE. Enter for your chance to win a TAMURA-MOD TS808! Ends Feb. 14,...

www.premierguitar.com

Today's I LOVE Pedals giveaway is from Interstellar Audio Machines. Enter for your chance to win an Octonaut Hyperdrive! Ends Feb. 15, 2022. Using the iconic Klon Centaur as a benchmark reference, the Interstellar Audio Machines team have painstakingly realized the original pedal’s magical sound and expressive dynamic response through meticulous analysis and detailed craftsmanship. Each Octonaut Hyperdrive features rare germanium diodes rigorously tested for optimum tone, an IC3 that converts voltages giving the player more headroom, a dual-ganged gain pot which expertly blend the clipping & clean stages, a selectable true/buffered bypass operation, and a refined circuit design for ultra consistent performance from pedal to pedal. Pair this little guy with any guitar rig and the resultant tone will lead to massive planetary destruction!
