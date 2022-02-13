I LOVE Pedals Day #13: Godlyke

On this date in 1985, Foreigner hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Want to Know What Love Is”. The song was released on November 13, 1984 as the lead single from their fifth album, Agent Provocateur. It was Foreigner’s first and only pop chart topper in either country, although the band had four number one Mainstream Rock hits and a number one Adult Contemporary radio hit in the US. The song also reached #1 in the U.K. on January 15, 1985. Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holliday sang backup. She has also sung for Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Barbra Streisand, among others. The song also featured keyboard work by Thompson Twins frontman Tom Bailey. The signature of the song is the choir. The New Jersey Mass Choir was brought in to sing the backing vocals, becoming the first gospel choir to appear on a #1 pop hit.
