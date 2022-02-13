I LOVE Pedals Day #13: Godlyke

“I love me” isn’t exactly the phrase you’re expecting to hear at Valentine’s or any other time of year for that matter. We say, “I love you” all the time. But when was the last time you looked in the mirror and said it to yourself? In this new era of mental health awareness and recognizing the importance of self-care, why is it still so hard to conceptualize truly loving and accepting ourselves as we are? I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that most of us judge ourselves way too harshly, and in the process we become our own worst enemy and harshest critic.

