Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost Their 11th Straight Game
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat 115-111 in Florida on Saturday night, and the loss is their 11th straight.
At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and now they have fallen all the way down to the eight spot with a 29-27 record.
After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
"The energy's good in the locker room," Irving said. "We understand that we're shorthanded and we're making up things as we go along."
Irving played 41 minutes, and scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Nets will play their next game against the Sacramento Kings at home in Brooklyn on Monday night.
