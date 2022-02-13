Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games played this season.

They have lost their last two games, but are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Pacers, they have struggled this season and are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-38 record in 57 games played.

