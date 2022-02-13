Derek Gray leads Whitewater men to victory at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE

Derek Gray is back at it—and so is the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team.

The freshman guard from Madison La Follette matched his career best with 36 points, and added 10 rebounds and six steals, to lead coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks to an 81-67 victory at UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday.

The victory lifted the Warhawks (14-9 overall, 7-5 WIAC) into fourth place in the conference race, one game behind UW-Platteville with one game remaining. The Warhawks will play host to the WIAC champion and nationally third-ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans at 7 p.m. Wednesday to close the WIAC regular season.

The WIAC tournament begins Friday, with the tournament champion earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Gray shot a sizzling 11-for-18 (61.1%) from the field and went 13-for-14 (92.9%) from the free-throw line, leading the Warhawks to a 30-for-35 (85.7%) day from the free-throw line overall—including 20-for-23 (87.0%) in the second half.

Sophomore guard Gage Malensek added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals, and sophomore forward Trevon Chislom of McFarland totaled 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Freshman J.T. Hoytink and junior Jack Brahm added eight points each.

The Warhawks held Stout to 39.6% shooting in the second half as they broke away from a 40-35 halftime lead. Stout actually led for most of the first half, but Whitewater took a 30-29 lead with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the half, its first lead since the opening minute. Gray scored eight points over the final 2:38 of the half.

Stout (15-8, 6-6) drew to within two points early in the second half before the Warhawks scored the next 11 points, including a 3-point basket by Gray and scores by Chislom and Malensek, to take a 52-39 lead with 15:14 remaining.

Lovell Williams and Armani Tinsley scored 14 points each for Stout. Williams added seven assists but went 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Brody Fox and Tyreese Alexander added 12 points each, and Alexander added 11 rebounds.

WARHAWKS 81, BLUE DEVILS 67

UW-WHITEWATER (14-9, 7-5)

Gray 11-18 13-14 36, Malensek 3-11 4-4 12, Brahm 2-3 4-5 8, Lambert 1-5 4-6 6, Capstran 0-2 1-2 1, Chislom 5-5 0-0 10, Hoytink 2-7 4-4 8, Barker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 30-35 81.

UW-STOUT (15-8, 6-6)

L. Williams 6-16 2-2 14, Tinsley 4-9 2-4 14, Fox 4-4 4-7 12, Ciriacks 1-2 1-2 4, Jungel 2-5 0-1 4, Alexander 4-4 4-8 12, Geiger 1-9 2-2 5, Weis 1-3 0-0 2, K. Williams 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 23-54 15-27 67.

Halftime—Whitewater 40, Stout 35. 3-point shooting—Whitewater 3-16 (Malensek 2-6, Gray 1-4, Hoytink 0-4, Barker 0-2); Stout 6-21 (Tinsley 4-5, Ciriacks 1-2, Geiger 1-5, L. Williams 0-7, Weis 0-1, K. Williams 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 9-27-36 (Gray 10, Capstran 7); Stout 13-22-35 (Alexander 11). Total fouls—Whitewater 21; Stout 25. Fouled out—Brahm, Chislom; Jungel. Assists—Whitewater 10 (Hoytink 3); Stout 18 (L. Williams 7). Turnovers—Whitewater 11; Stout 18. Blocks—Whitewater 4; Stout 5. Steals—Whitewater 15 (Gray 6); Stout 9.