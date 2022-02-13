ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Derek Gray leads Whitewater men to victory at UW-Stout

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

MENOMONIE

Derek Gray is back at it—and so is the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team.

The freshman guard from Madison La Follette matched his career best with 36 points, and added 10 rebounds and six steals, to lead coach Pat Miller’s Warhawks to an 81-67 victory at UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday.

The victory lifted the Warhawks (14-9 overall, 7-5 WIAC) into fourth place in the conference race, one game behind UW-Platteville with one game remaining. The Warhawks will play host to the WIAC champion and nationally third-ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans at 7 p.m. Wednesday to close the WIAC regular season.

The WIAC tournament begins Friday, with the tournament champion earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Gray shot a sizzling 11-for-18 (61.1%) from the field and went 13-for-14 (92.9%) from the free-throw line, leading the Warhawks to a 30-for-35 (85.7%) day from the free-throw line overall—including 20-for-23 (87.0%) in the second half.

Sophomore guard Gage Malensek added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals, and sophomore forward Trevon Chislom of McFarland totaled 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Freshman J.T. Hoytink and junior Jack Brahm added eight points each.

The Warhawks held Stout to 39.6% shooting in the second half as they broke away from a 40-35 halftime lead. Stout actually led for most of the first half, but Whitewater took a 30-29 lead with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the half, its first lead since the opening minute. Gray scored eight points over the final 2:38 of the half.

Stout (15-8, 6-6) drew to within two points early in the second half before the Warhawks scored the next 11 points, including a 3-point basket by Gray and scores by Chislom and Malensek, to take a 52-39 lead with 15:14 remaining.

Lovell Williams and Armani Tinsley scored 14 points each for Stout. Williams added seven assists but went 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Brody Fox and Tyreese Alexander added 12 points each, and Alexander added 11 rebounds.

WARHAWKS 81, BLUE DEVILS 67

UW-WHITEWATER (14-9, 7-5)

Gray 11-18 13-14 36, Malensek 3-11 4-4 12, Brahm 2-3 4-5 8, Lambert 1-5 4-6 6, Capstran 0-2 1-2 1, Chislom 5-5 0-0 10, Hoytink 2-7 4-4 8, Barker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 30-35 81.

UW-STOUT (15-8, 6-6)

L. Williams 6-16 2-2 14, Tinsley 4-9 2-4 14, Fox 4-4 4-7 12, Ciriacks 1-2 1-2 4, Jungel 2-5 0-1 4, Alexander 4-4 4-8 12, Geiger 1-9 2-2 5, Weis 1-3 0-0 2, K. Williams 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 23-54 15-27 67.

Halftime—Whitewater 40, Stout 35. 3-point shooting—Whitewater 3-16 (Malensek 2-6, Gray 1-4, Hoytink 0-4, Barker 0-2); Stout 6-21 (Tinsley 4-5, Ciriacks 1-2, Geiger 1-5, L. Williams 0-7, Weis 0-1, K. Williams 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 9-27-36 (Gray 10, Capstran 7); Stout 13-22-35 (Alexander 11). Total fouls—Whitewater 21; Stout 25. Fouled out—Brahm, Chislom; Jungel. Assists—Whitewater 10 (Hoytink 3); Stout 18 (L. Williams 7). Turnovers—Whitewater 11; Stout 18. Blocks—Whitewater 4; Stout 5. Steals—Whitewater 15 (Gray 6); Stout 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater women's basketball team routs Stout to lock up another WIAC title

WHITEWATER For the third time in the last five years and the 10th time overall, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team is the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion. The nationally seventh-ranked Warhawks (22-2 overall, 12-1 WIAC) clinched the outright conference title with an 87-56 rout of second-place UW-Stout at home on Saturday. Junior forward Aleah...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

WIAA girls basketball: First-ever computer-generated tournament pairings released

The computer has spoken. Or displayed, or emailed, or printed—whatever the WIAA’s girls basketball seeding computer was programmed to do Sunday. Results of the WIAA’s first-ever computer seeding of its girls basketball tournament field came out Sunday afternoon, with all area teams finding their assignments for postseason play—which begins Feb. 22 with regional quarterfinals. Regional semifinals and finals will follow Feb. 25 and 26, with sectionals set for March 3...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Brandenburg, Sanda win regional titles to lead Janesville wrestlers

MILTON Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg and Tre Sanda led the way for city wrestlers in the WIAA Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday. Brandenburg and Sanda won regional titles to head a list of 14 Parker and Janesville Craig wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s Fort Atkinson Sectional. Mukwonago edged host Milton for the regional team title,...
WWE
GazetteXtra

Bluebirds

Tyler Steuck made his last regular-season home game a memorable one. The Janesville Craig senior had a hat trick to lead the Janesville Bluebirds to an 8-2 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena. Janesville finished the regular season with a 14-10 record and was 9-5 in the Big Eight. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
Whitewater, WI
College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Whitewater, WI
Basketball
City
Madison, WI
Whitewater, WI
Sports
GazetteXtra

Janesville Jets dominate play in 4-0 victory over Chippewa Steel

CHIPPEWA FALLS A solid and steady performance Saturday carried the Janesville Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Chippewa Steel in North American Hockey League action. The Jets (20-19 overall) scored in every period, and Owen Millward turned back 26 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season. Verona’s Mack Keryluk got the Jets...
NHL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
765
Followers
570
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy