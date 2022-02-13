ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. Men’s Hockey Beats Germany, Earns Top Seed in Olympic Quarterfinals

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekRxi_0eDKeO6Q00

BEIJING (AP) — The team in red, white and blue now has the easiest path to gold.

The young United States men's hockey team held on to beat Germany 3–2 Sunday, finishing the preliminary round unbeaten and clinching the top seed in the knockout round at the Olympics. The Americans move directly into the quarterfinals and next play the lowest remaining seed from the qualification round.

Steven Kampfer scored on the power play less than three minutes after Germany took the lead, Matt Knies put the U.S. ahead and Drew Commesso made 24 saves for his second victory in as many starts. After Tom Kuhnhackl scored for Germany with 2:29 left, Nathan Smith's goal early in the third period turned out to be the game-winner.

It was a tougher matchup than expected against the reigning silver medalists, who held on to beat China two nights after the U.S. blew out the host country 8–0. Even more than in the showdown against Canada, tensions boiled over between the U.S. and Germany, with shouting from bench to bench and more than the usual amount of post-whistle scrums.

Through all that, the U.S. took care of business against a less talented but hard-working opponent and became the only team to win all three group stage games in regulation.

Second-seeded Finland, the third-seeded Russians and fourth-seeded Sweden also move on to the quarterfinals. Finland erased a three-goal deficit to beat Sweden 4–3 in overtime and move ahead of its archrival in the standings.

Finland's comeback pushed Canada out of the top four. The fifth-seeded Canadians will face China again in the qualification round Tuesday, a rematch of Canada's 5–0 win Sunday.

Sixth-seeded Denmark faces 11th-seeded Latvia, the seventh-seeded Czech Republic faces 10th-seeded Switzerland, and eighth-seeded Germany faces ninth-seeded Slovakia. NHL draft-eligible 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky scored his fourth goal to help Slovakia beat Lativa 5–2 for its first victory at the Olympics.

As the No. 1 seed, the U.S. can avoid the defending champion and pre-tournament favorite Russians and the impressive Finns until the gold-medal game.

The Americans improved to 3-0-0 despite playing their second game without defenseman Jake Sanderson, who was injured in the first period against Canada on Saturday but finished that game. Sanderson also missed the opener against China because virus testing issues left him in Los Angeles while the rest of the team traveled to Beijing.

USA Hockey listed Sanderson as day to day. It was not immediately clear if he was in danger of not playing in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
wingingitinmotown.com

2022 Beijing Men’s Olympic ice hockey standings: What to expect

If you haven’t paid attention (or haven’t stayed up late enough to catch a game), the 2022 Beijing Men’s Olympic ice hockey has been a tournament to remember. From Team USA’s dominant 4-2 victory over Team Canada to Czechia’s 6-5 overtime win against the Russian Olympic Committee, the 2022 Olympics have been jam-packed with heart-pounding action.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Hockey#Canada#Czech Republic#Ap#Americans#Russians#Canadians#Nhl
9News

Here's how US women's hockey team did against Finland in semifinals

BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The...
SPORTS
ESPN

U.S. women's hockey defeats Finland, set for Olympic gold-medal showdown vs. Canada

The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
WPTV

Finland reaches quarterfinals with comeback win over Sweden

Finland mounted a stunning comeback to beat local rivals Sweden 4-3 in overtime in a penalty-riddled battle to claim the top spot in Group C and a place in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. Trailing 3-0 heading into the third period, the Finns converted on back-to-back...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Team USA Earns First Place in Group A, Advances to Quarterfinals

BEIJING -- The United States Men's Olympic hockey team is moving on to the quarterfinal round in Beijing. Sunday morning, the U.S. won their third and final preliminary game 3-2 over Germany. Steven Kampfer, MSU-Mankato Junior Forward Nathan Smith, and University of Minnesota Freshman Forward Matthew Knies each scored a goal for the U.S.
HOCKEY
fox34.com

U.S. men’s hockey remains unbeaten with 4-2 win over Canada

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. men’s 8-0 victory over China on Thursday came at little surprise. However, the team’s 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday has been one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Both teams came into these Games with their best amateurs....
LUBBOCK, TX
NECN

Olympic Women's Hockey Bracket: Swiss Overcome Tough ROC Quarterfinal Challenge to Win 4-2

Switzerland beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 4-2 in a tense and closely-fought quarterfinal in the 2022 Winter Olympics women's ice hockey tournament on Saturday. Alina Muller scored twice in the final three minutes to take the Swiss into the semifinals for the first time since 2014, when they won bronze, after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period before trading goals.
SPORTS
NHL

Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
HOCKEY
kxnet.com

US clinches men’s hockey tournament top seed

The United States has clinched the top seed in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament. The young Americans beat Germany 3-2 on Sunday to finish the preliminary round a perfect 3-0-0. The U.S is the only team to win all three of its group stage games in regulation. The U.S....
HOCKEY
AFP

Mum's the word as 'relieved' Eileen Gu adds silver to Olympic gold

Eileen Gu needed a pep talk from her mum midway through Tuesday's freeski slopestyle final to win her second medal of the Beijing Olympics, but the Californian-born Chinese sensation fell just short of another gold. Gu is the face of the Games and will have another shot at a medal in freeski halfpipe, with the qualification round taking place on Thursday and the final on Friday.
SPORTS
Reuters

Ice hockey-Semi-final challengers hope to crash U.S.-Canada party

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Arch rivals Canada and United States face one more hurdle before their anticipated Olympic women's final showdown, with semi-final challengers trying to cut off their path to gold on Monday. The perennial hockey powerhouses were widely tipped to contend for the championship in Beijing, but...
HOCKEY
WOKV

Olympics Live: Su gives China 2nd gold at Big Air Shougang

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang, matching Eileen Gu with a stunning show in front of fans at the repurposed steel mill and winning the country’s first top prize in Olympic snowboarding.
WORLD
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy