Indoor drone company took flight during pandemic, now zooming through buildings across city

By Mitch Dudek
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 1 day ago
John Bach and Zach Dulla are flying high. Their drone company, Indoor Drone Tours, has shot real estate promotional videos inside luxury high-rises and commercial spaces across the city. But their aerial devices have also hummed within inches of Chicago Bulls dancers, known as the Luvabulls, and alongside team...

A different path outdoors: Sativa Volbrecht rode CTA with fishing rods, studied turtles, herons & crabs

Sativa Volbrecht lugged 25 rods and reels, terminal tackle and posters on the CTA for her job with the Chicago Urban Fishing Program last summer. “Who does that, Dale?” said Brenda McKinney, the Chicago Urban Fishing Program coordinator. “That in itself is special. In my 29 years of doing this, I never met anybody who agreed to do this on public transportation. Remember, she has posters, too. That was amazing to me.”
CHICAGO, IL
